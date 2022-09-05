Craig Bryson was a ‘massive part’ of St Johnstone’s cup double, says manager Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Bryson was a ‘massive part’ of St Johnstone’s cup double, says manager Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
September 5 2022, 10.25pm
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.
Craig Bryson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has paid tribute to Craig Bryson, the second of his 2021 double winners to retire from playing football.

Craig Conway called it a day after the Perth club’s greatest ever season.

And now Bryson, who has struggled to overcome ankle injuries since he starred in the Scottish Cup final triumph against Hibs, has joined his former McDiarmid Park team-mate in hanging up his boots.

The 35-year-old had started this season with Stenhousemuir after being released by Saints in the summer but announced on social media on Saturday night “all good things come to an end, 610 appearances and out”.

“I wish Craig all the best,” said Davidson, who signed Bryson from Aberdeen.

“It’s always a difficult decision when you come to retire.

“He was fantastic for us and a massive part of the cup double a couple of seasons ago.

“I’m sure at the stage of his career Craig was at when he joined us he probably thought something like that wouldn’t happen again but he played a huge role in it.

“Craig’s pedigree from his time at Kilmarnock and down south at Derby was excellent. He played in a lot of massive games down there.

“When he joined us, he showed what an unbelievable professional he was.

“He trained very hard, his distances were great and his intensity was through the roof.

“We had to manage him and his ankle properly and the last season he was with us was frustrating.

“Unfortunately he’s had to make this decision but he did the right thing trying it again this season.

“He can be very proud of everything he did in his career and I’m sure he will be successful in whatever he does next.”

Leader

Bryson made 40 appearances for Saints, his last being a Boxing Day defeat to Celtic.

The former Scotland international wasn’t Davidson’s captain but he was definitely in the ‘dressing room leader’ category.

“Off the pitch Craig was a big influence here,” he said.

“He’s not the calmest individual but he brought a calmness to the place with his experience.

“We had a young squad and he has a real influence on the players around him.

“He added experience, know-how and a cool head.

“When the time was right he would speak to the younger ones, keep their feet on the ground and give out good advice to them.

“You get that with players when they’re over 30.

“They are good professionals and they have a positive impact on those around them.”

Craig Bryson in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Davidson added: “Players like Craig, when they get to that age, they see what is important for the group rather than just go about things as an individual.

“The way he conducted himself off the pitch was fantastic.

“The way he looked after himself with his diet and approach to training rubbed off on the other players.

“And, personally, I think his biggest achievement – never mind the medals – was to get Liam Craig to lose a few pounds!”

