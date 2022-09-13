St Johnstone have ‘two or three pieces’ to put in recruitment jigsaw after Gus MacPherson appointment, says club chief Ian Flaherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have ‘two or three pieces’ to put in recruitment jigsaw after Gus MacPherson appointment, says club chief Ian Flaherty

By Eric Nicolson
September 13 2022, 10.25pm
Gus MacPherson and Ian Flaherty.
St Johnstone still have “two or three pieces” to put in their recruitment upgrade jigsaw, according to club head of operations Ian Flaherty.

And new employee behind the scenes, Gus MacPherson, will be a key part of the revamped structure.

The former St Mirren boss has been announced as head of football operations, replacing Scott Boyd.

Having spent decades in the SPFL, Flaherty believes MacPherson will be an invaluable administrative appointment.

Manager Callum Davidson recently outlined the recruitment model he would like to see develop at McDiarmid Park.

And Flaherty and MacPherson will be singing off the same hymn sheet as the head coach.

“The way the club is, anybody who has an insight into the football side of things will have an input,” said Flaherty.

“Football is all about contacts.

“Having people who can tap into different markets widens the contact base that we’ve got.

“Callum and myself have sat down at great length over the last few months and we both have the same vision of where we are and where we want to go to.

“There will be two or three more pieces of the jigsaw to put together and Gus will be part of that.

“We want to get better – and that means from youth recruitment all the way through to first team recruitment.”

Dugout days are over

Flaherty pointed out that MacPherson doesn’t harbour any ambitions to return to the dugout.

“We interviewed some really good candidates and Gus was the best of them,” he said.

“He’s got vast experience in the game.

“Gus has got no interest in the management side of it. He’s had enough of that.

“There are no intentions of getting back into it.

“But that vast knowledge will be a great benefit to us.

“We’ve moved quickly to ensure a good hand-over and Scott will work with Gus for a couple of weeks.”

