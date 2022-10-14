JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football – and fans better buckle up for car crash decisions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish football stands on the threshold of revolutionary change.

Next weekend sees the introduction of VAR which, at a stroke, will end all supporters’ debates about refereeing decisions.

And if you believe that, I’ll eat the Peaky Blinders cap I got as a Christmas present last year.

Hibs and St Johnstone are guinea pigs next Friday night before the entire Premiership begins life under the new VAR regime over the weekend.

The Video Assistant Referee system has caused as much mayhem elsewhere as officials in the middle ever managed without it.

It came about because football is more of a big business than a sport these days, and the financial costs of a wrong decision can be enormous for clubs.

But it also arrived because, as fans, we’re incapable of accepting that refs are human and will make bad calls.

Some fans put that down to bias, or incompetence, or both.

VAR has, in my view, taken spontaneity out of the game for players and supporters alike, with interminable waiting for decisions.

It does seem to have assisted greatly in getting offside decisions correct, because refs have plenty of reviews of player positioning.

It’s still not infallible in all situations though, and it’s far from flawless with hand ball for instance, where no matter how many replays a referee has, subjectivity still operates as to whether there was a deliberate touch of the ball with hand or arm, or whether a player’s movement has made their body unnaturally bigger.

Also, with serious foul play or violent conduct, VAR is not a final arbiter, it’s still just an aid for a human decision by the ref, revolving around interpretation of the action in question.

Even with VAR, there’ll still be huge pressure as refs head to see the replay, with extra stress piled on, particularly in games against Celtic and Rangers.

So VAR is coming and, from the experiences south of the border, I think we should buckle up for what’s likely to be a rough road ahead, with some spectacular early car crash decisions likely.

Liam Fox’s understated reactions to Dundee United’s wins over Aberdeen and Hibs was sensible.

He rightly highlighted the fact that, whatever systems are utilised in football, what counts is ‘character, resilience and desire’.

Without those, all the skill in the world counts for nothing.

That United have catching up to do is clear from the fact that those two good wins only takes them to 11th in the table.

Lessons have been learned, but it’ll take many more wins to convince still-disgruntled fans.

Three points in Dingwall would help towards that

At Dens meantime, supporter disenchantment is palpable.

At a family wake last week, Dees of my acquaintance were already convinced their season hangs in the balance.

Dundee seemed to have the players to deliver, but their current mid-table place challenges that view.

Rapid improvements are required to rekindle fans’ optimism.

Hoping January window reinforcements might turn things around might be leaving it too late.

Dundee fans regularly have hopes built up and knocked down.

This season is proving to be same old.