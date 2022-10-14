JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football – and fans better buckle up for car crash decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football – and fans better buckle up for car crash decisions

By Jim Spence
October 14 2022, 5.30pm Updated: October 14 2022, 5.50pm
Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR
Scottish referees are about to receive help from VAR

Scottish football stands on the threshold of revolutionary change.

Next weekend sees the introduction of VAR which, at a stroke, will end all supporters’ debates about refereeing decisions.

And if you believe that, I’ll eat the Peaky Blinders cap I got as a Christmas present last year.

Hibs and St Johnstone are guinea pigs next Friday night before the entire Premiership begins life under the new VAR regime over the weekend.

The Video Assistant Referee system has caused as much mayhem elsewhere as officials in the middle ever managed without it.

It came about because football is more of a big business than a sport these days, and the financial costs of a wrong decision can be enormous for clubs.

But it also arrived because, as fans, we’re incapable of accepting that refs are human and will make bad calls.

Some fans put that down to bias, or incompetence, or both.

VAR has, in my view, taken spontaneity out of the game for players and supporters alike, with interminable waiting for decisions.

It does seem to have assisted greatly in getting offside decisions correct, because refs have plenty of reviews of player positioning.

It’s still not infallible in all situations though, and it’s far from flawless with hand ball for instance, where no matter how many replays a referee has, subjectivity still operates as to whether there was a deliberate touch of the ball with hand or arm, or whether a player’s movement has made their body unnaturally bigger.

Craig Bryson's handball led to a penalty.
Handball decisions will now be scrutinised by VAR in Scottish Premiership matches. Image: SNS

Also, with serious foul play or violent conduct, VAR is not a final arbiter, it’s still just an aid for a human decision by the ref, revolving around interpretation of the action in question.

Even with VAR, there’ll still be huge pressure as refs head to see the replay, with extra stress piled on, particularly in games against Celtic and Rangers.

So VAR is coming and, from the experiences south of the border, I think we should buckle up for what’s likely to be a rough road ahead, with some spectacular early car crash decisions likely.

Liam Fox’s understated reactions to Dundee United’s wins over Aberdeen and Hibs was sensible.

He rightly highlighted the fact that, whatever systems are utilised in football, what counts is ‘character, resilience and desire’.

Without those, all the skill in the world counts for nothing.

That United have catching up to do is clear from the fact that those two good wins only takes them to 11th in the table.

Lessons have been learned, but it’ll take many more wins to convince still-disgruntled fans.

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United’s first win of the season against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Three points in Dingwall would help towards that

At Dens meantime, supporter disenchantment is palpable.

At a family wake last week, Dees of my acquaintance were already convinced their season hangs in the balance.

Dundee seemed to have the players to deliver, but their current mid-table place challenges that view.

Rapid improvements are required to rekindle fans’ optimism.

Hoping January window reinforcements might turn things around might be leaving it too late.

Dundee fans regularly have hopes built up and knocked down.

This season is proving to be same old.

