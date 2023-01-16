Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their ‘rock bottom’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their ‘rock bottom’

By Eric Nicolson
January 16 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 16 2023, 12.05pm
Jamie Murphy after scoring to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy after scoring to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone need to make sure the first half horror show against Livingston was their “rock bottom” for the season, according to Jamie Murphy.

The Perth forward was on the bench while Saints were digging themselves a three-goal hole on Saturday.

He did a bit of spadework to try and rectify the damage – scoring once after the break and playing a part in another home goal.

But, even though a comeback proved beyond his team, the former Scotland international believes that the only way is up from here.

“It’s disappointing,” said Murphy. “To be in a game like this as a team – to go 3-0 at half-time – is not good enough.

The full-time scoreboard didn’t make for pleasant reading. Image: SNS.

“In the last few games we’ve lost by a goal here and there, and maybe had a few bad decisions.

“But it really hits home when you go 3-0 down at home like that.

“Hopefully half-time in this one will prove rock bottom for us and we can pick it up over the next couple of games.

“I know we’ve got difficult fixtures coming up (Rangers home and away) but we can sort things on the training pitch and get a bit of pride back in our performances.

“All we can do is come back out and try to please the fans a bit better.

“We had to try to do it for them in the second half against Livingston. You’ve got to win tackles and try to get the ball forward and do positive things.

“We managed to get a couple of goals back but then got hit on the counter, which was a bit of a killer.”

Subs make an impact

That’s twice in recent weeks Murphy has helped spark a second half revival at McDiarmid Park.

And he was ably supported by other substitutes on this occasion.

“This wasn’t my first time coming on when we were losing a game,” he said.

“We had younger boys like Connor (McLennan) and Cammy (MacPherson) and Daniel (Phillips) who all came on and did better in the second half.

“You’ve got to have a mindset on the bench of being ready for anything, winning, losing, drawing.

“I’ve had a bit of experience of that over the years.”

Show improvement

Even if Rangers knock Saints out of the Scottish Cup and take the league points the week after, Callum Davidson’s side have to show a form improvement in the double-header.

“We had a spell before the World Cup when everything seemed to be going right, and now it has gone the other way,” said Murphy.

“Sometimes it happens in a season.

“We need to fix it and I think we will fix it.

“It’s not like, come Monday morning, everything is going to be fine.

“It might take us a couple of weeks to get things right. But I know that everyone in that dressing room is going to do their best.”

Jamie Murphy scores. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’s always up to the manager to decide what he thinks is the best side to put out on the day.

“He uses different formations, and maybe some of them I fit into, and some of them I don’t.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to play in a big Scottish Cup game like next week. Everyone looks forward to that.”

There might not be many Saints fans in the ground to watch him but Murphy hasn’t been distracted by a potential supporter boycott.

“I don’t know anything about that,” he said. “I’ve not read anything about it, so it’s not for me to comment.”

