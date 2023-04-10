Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute rescue mission

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former St Johnstone star Callum Hendry has experienced a season’s worth of emotions in five minutes for Salford City.

The centre-forward, whose second half of the season heroics helped save Saints from relegation last year, looked to have blown the League Two’s side hopes of taking a point at AFC Wimbledon when he missed an injury-time penalty.

Hendry quickly made amends though, finishing at the back post to level the scores at 2-2.

Then in the sixth minute of added time he came up with a dramatic winner – before being booked for his celebrations seconds later.

90+2' – Misses a penalty

90+5' – Scores the equaliser

90+6' – Scores the 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑!@Callum_Hendry doesn't quit 😤 pic.twitter.com/53NQG0t0VE — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) April 10, 2023

As was the case with Saints in 2022, the 25-year-old has hit peak form at just the right time.

He’s now scored seven goals in nine games, with one of them a goal of the season contender to rival his famous left foot volley to beat Motherwell at McDiarmid Park.

Co-owner of Salford, Gary Neville, was certainly impressed, quoting his old Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson on Twitter.

“OMG Salford City! Football bloody hell”