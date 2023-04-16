Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone players ‘let down’ sacked manager Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone players ‘let down’ sacked manager Callum Davidson

The Saints players were given a good game-plan by their head coach for the Livingston game, according to Ryan McGowan. But they didn't follow his instructions.

By Eric Nicolson
Callum Davidson was let down by his St Johnstone players, according to Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson was let down by his St Johnstone players, according to Ryan McGowan. Images: SNS.

The St Johnstone players “let down” Callum Davidson, defender Ryan McGowan has admitted.

Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Livingston proved to be Davidson’s last game in charge at McDiarmid Park, with a recent winless run reaching six.

The chasing pack beneath them in the Premiership is closing in and Perth form shows no sign of improving.

Speaking before news broke of double-winning boss Davidson’s departure, McGowan said: “It’s just not good enough – all across the board.

“Players have let themselves, the manager, the supporters and the club down.

“We can only apologise to the fans.

“Football supporters are switched on – they can see our performance levels haven’t been acceptable.

“If we don’t start playing better we will be in freefall.”

The Australian international pointed out that the problem in West Lothian was the manner in which Saints put Davidson’s plan into action rather than the strategy itself.

“We’re letting the manager down massively,” he said.

“There’s only so much he can do.

“Everything he told us through the week, basically we didn’t do.

“We were taking too many touches in the middle of the pitch, we weren’t turning them around and as a back four we weren’t tight enough to their front three.

“That’s down to us as players.

“It’s easy to shift the blame on the manager but we need to take responsibility for the run we’re on.

“We’re not doing what he’s asking us to do and falling below our performance level.”

Ryan McGowan says formation picked by Callum Davidson not the problem

McGowan added: “The million dollar question is probably, ‘where has this come from?’

“And I’m not sure.

“Training was good during the week and, personally, I felt ready for the game.

“But we just seem to be making silly mistakes.

“For the first goal I should get tighter and stop the boy (Bruce Anderson) from turning.

“After the second goal we’ve left ourselves a mountain to climb and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last four or five weeks.

“We know that we have to turn this situation around pretty quickly.

“Talk is cheap. With performances like that, we are in trouble.

“We’re the only ones who can put this right and that starts next week.

“It is still in our hands but we need to turn the corner quick-smart.

“We need to be more difficult to beat.

“A win next week could open up the gap again to eight points with five games left.

“There are still three teams who would love to be in our position.”

Davidson switched to a back-four for the match, having deployed a central defensive three for the vast majority of his three seasons as manager.

McGowan believes formation talk is a red herring.

“We could have played eight at the back today and still got beaten,” he said.

“During the week we watched a video of the last 20-odd goals we’ve conceded and we’ve just added another couple to that.

“It was too easy for them.”

