St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ‘100% behind’ Steven MacLean as next boss and pays tribute to Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ‘100% behind’ Steven MacLean as next boss and pays tribute to Callum Davidson

Both managers have had a big part to play in Premiership survival success.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon after scoring the winner at Kilmarnock.
Liam Gordon after scoring the winner at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Liam Gordon would be “delighted” if Steven MacLean becomes the next St Johnstone manager.

But, after the Perth club secured themselves a 15th successive season in the top flight of Scottish football by beating Kilmarnock 1-0, the captain also wanted to put on record his gratitude for the work put in by Callum Davidson.

“It’s out with my control what happens,” said Gordon on whether the word ‘interim’ will soon be removed from MacLean’s job title.

“But I can tell you right now that every single player in that dressing room is 100% behind Macca, his ways and ideas.

“You can see our recent managers have all had the connections internally.

“It’s been a good recipe for success because people know what the club is about and what’s expected. I’d be delighted if that was the case with Macca.

“But on the flip side, I don’t want to forget what the previous manager did.

“We had a lot of good times under Callum – this season as well – so it’s a special mention for him.

Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

“He messaged me after this win and it was the same for me after the Dundee United game.

“He was away over in sunny Barcelona I think, having a couple of red wines.

“One of the first texts I received was from him saying ‘well done’. I think that shows you the type of man that he is.

“Listen, for me personally it will still hurt, what happened to him. Being a fan, what he gave to the club was amazing.

“He’s one of the best ever servants.

“That will always stay with me.

“The reaction we’ve shown since that’s happened shows that I kind of wanted to do it for him as well.”

Players shared their manager’s confidence

Gordon revealed the Saints dressing room was delighted to hear MacLean express his pre-match faith in them so unequivocally with a ‘we will stay up’ pledge.

“That’s what all the players thought as well,” he said. “It wasn’t just the manager saying that.

“He’s instilled that in all of us. It’s what we all believed.

“He had every right to say that because that was our mindset.

“We knew a lot of people would write us off coming down here. We used it as fuel.

“There was a lot of talk about Kilmarnock’s home form.

“I feel we put all the hard work of the last week into it and showed exactly what we are all about.”

Liam Gordon scores. Image: SNS.

Gordon is relieved that Saints won’t have to endure the play-offs for a second season in a row.

But Killie and Dundee United fans will be happy to hear they won’t let standards slip in Dingwall on Wednesday night.

“It’s nice going into the last week without that issue,” said Gordon.

“But we still want to go to Ross County and get a win, the same with Livingston at home.

“We want to carry on our momentum.”

Gordon added: “In my time here we’ve experienced great times.

“I missed the first Scottish Cup but when I came into it I was in a dressing room with high expectations.

“We were churning out top sixes, Europe, cup wins.

“But you learn more from last season than what we did during the success.

“Maybe that experience stood us in good stead. We knew what it was going to take to get out of trouble.

“We will hope to build on that next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]