Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and celebration

It might have been a bit fraught for a couple of months but there were plenty of highlights for St Johnstone and their fans over the course of last season.

Courier Sport has compiled a 2022/23 ‘best’ package.

Best save – Elliott Parish against Rangers

Remi Matthews did a lot of good work. He was one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the country.

As Zander Clark will attest, you can have one of the best games of your career at Ibrox and Celtic Park but nobody will remember the saves that stopped a 4-1 or a 3-0 from being a much heavier defeat.

The on-loan Crystal Palace man made some superb stops during his year in Scotland but it’s the goalie who filled in for him when Saints beat Rangers who gets this award.

With a one-goal lead coming under threat, diving low to his left to keep out a James Tavernier back post header, this was Parish’s big moment.

Best tackle – Stevie May against Dundee United

Not since Callum Booth set in motion the goal that clinched a cup double, has a tackle been as joyously received by Saints’ fans as May’s at Tannadice.

Smashing into Mark Birighitti summed up May as a player and his refusal to countenance a lost cause. It summed up a lot about United and their goalkeeper but that’s another matter.

May’s was a man-and-ball slide tackle for a match-winner moments after their opponents had equalised that Murray Davidson in his pomp would have been proud of.

Determination ✅

2nd of the match ⚽️⚽️

Derby winner 😮‍💨

Behind the goal footage 🤩@Stevie__may 💙 Enjoy 🤝 #SJFC | @spfl | Chris Logan 📷 pic.twitter.com/MqtMYQBsFk — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 20, 2023

Best skill – Graham Carey against Dundee United

Dan Phillips deserves an honourable mention.

The manner in which he can accept a ball from a centre-half with his back to play and manoeuvre his way out of a tight position is a joy to behold.

Phillips is a master of that particular craft in the best company.

The look on Reo Hatate’s face after he and Alistair Johnston were taken out of the game by a left foot chop David Wotherspoon would have been proud of spoke volumes.

But Phillips doesn’t quite beat Carey.

Even in a mediocre season, the Irishman produced some moments of pure footballing magic, none more captivating than in the 1-0 win over Dundee United at McDiarmid Park when Aziz Behich was tied in knots in front of his own fans behind the goal.

Graham Carey doing Graham Carey things 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PlcJLV41r9 — sjfcnews (@sjfcnews) May 12, 2023

Best individual goal – Nicky Clark against St Mirren

Sorry James, as sweet and iconic a strike as your long-ranger against Rangers was, Clark’s overhead kick in Paisley was technically better.

The finish in the pouring rain, deep into injury-time, with his team 2-1 down showcased exquisite ‘wrong foot’ technique.

Ali Crawford’s cross was good and Theo Bair helped wreak a bit of penalty box havoc but this was all about Clark and the hours he will have spent on the training ground.

As late equalisers go, this is up there with the very best 😍@nickyclark91, take a bow! 👏#cinchPrem | @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/JcOm0S4XSt — SPFL (@spfl) November 10, 2022

Best assist – Nicky Clark against Motherwell

May beating Leon King before picking out Clark for the second in the win against Rangers gets the bronze medal.

Silver and gold – in chronological order – were earned at Fir Park.

Theo Bair’s chest past for Jamie Murphy was arguably his most important contribution to the Perth cause but Clark’s close control to tee-up Drey Wright for the opener in February was majestic.

Nicky Clark with some of the best close control you'll see all season 😱🔥 Finished off by Drey Wright 👏#cinchPrem | @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/RQ9SalXPnc — SPFL (@spfl) February 2, 2023

Best managerial decision (Callum Davidson) – Rangers at home

Davidson’s team selections came under real scrutiny from Christmas onwards, midfield in particular.

But it shouldn’t be overlooked that one of his boldest starting XIs of the season paid off spectacularly.

He deployed Carey, Melker Hallberg and Wotherspoon in the middle of the park, not a natural ball-winner among them.

Drey Wright was left on the bench that Sunday afternoon and James Brown didn’t do too badly in his place, did he?

🤯 𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄 🤯 A thunderous wonder strike from James Brown has St Johnstone ahead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/D4tLuYKCYh — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 6, 2022

Best managerial decision (Steven MacLean) – Kilmarnock away

There were no great shocks in the teams MacLean picked for his first three games as interim boss.

That all changed for his fourth.

Not a soul would have predicted Cammy Ballantyne being thrown into the deep end without so much as one previous Premiership game under his belt.

Ballantyne played well, Saints won and MacLean had earned himself an instant reputation as a manager who wouldn’t be afraid to give a young player a chance in the most pressurised of situations.

It’s with authority that he can now preach the message that if you catch his eye on the training ground, you’ll get in his starting line-up.

Best celebration – Tannadice (the second time)

Season ticket holders at McDiarmid Park were starved of highlights for months after the win against Rangers and travelling fans were spoiled by comparison.

Late goals to secure points at Motherwell, Hibs, St Mirren and Ross County were all scored in front of Saints supporters.

There are few better feelings for Perth fans than winning in Dundee, though.

Plenty of them were at Tannadice to witness that May tackle turned goal.

The final whistle celebrations combined elation at their own team taking a huge step towards Premiership safety and the fact that they were pouring Perthshire petrol on a Tannadice implosion just a couple of hours after 82/83 title-winning legends had been paraded on the pitch.

Davidson didn’t hold back on the touchline and it turned out to be the last occasion he would celebrate a St Johnstone victory.