Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and celebration

Stevie May and Nicky Clark feature heavily.

Stevie May and Nicky Clark celebrate iconic St Johnstone goals.
Stevie May and Nicky Clark celebrate iconic St Johnstone goals. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

It might have been a bit fraught for a couple of months but there were plenty of highlights for St Johnstone and their fans over the course of last season.

Courier Sport has compiled a 2022/23 ‘best’ package.

Best save – Elliott Parish against Rangers

Remi Matthews did a lot of good work. He was one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the country.

As Zander Clark will attest, you can have one of the best games of your career at Ibrox and Celtic Park but nobody will remember the saves that stopped a 4-1 or a 3-0 from being a much heavier defeat.

The on-loan Crystal Palace man made some superb stops during his year in Scotland but it’s the goalie who filled in for him when Saints beat Rangers who gets this award.

With a one-goal lead coming under threat, diving low to his left to keep out a James Tavernier back post header, this was Parish’s big moment.

Best tackle – Stevie May against Dundee United

Not since Callum Booth set in motion the goal that clinched a cup double, has a tackle been as joyously received by Saints’ fans as May’s at Tannadice.

Smashing into Mark Birighitti summed up May as a player and his refusal to countenance a lost cause. It summed up a lot about United and their goalkeeper but that’s another matter.

May’s was a man-and-ball slide tackle for a match-winner moments after their opponents had equalised that Murray Davidson in his pomp would have been proud of.

Best skill – Graham Carey against Dundee United

Dan Phillips deserves an honourable mention.

The manner in which he can accept a ball from a centre-half with his back to play and manoeuvre his way out of a tight position is a joy to behold.

Phillips is a master of that particular craft in the best company.

The look on Reo Hatate’s face after he and Alistair Johnston were taken out of the game by a left foot chop David Wotherspoon would have been proud of spoke volumes.

But Phillips doesn’t quite beat Carey.

Even in a mediocre season, the Irishman produced some moments of pure footballing magic, none more captivating than in the 1-0 win over Dundee United at McDiarmid Park when Aziz Behich was tied in knots in front of his own fans behind the goal.

Best individual goal – Nicky Clark against St Mirren

Sorry James, as sweet and iconic a strike as your long-ranger against Rangers was, Clark’s overhead kick in Paisley was technically better.

The finish in the pouring rain, deep into injury-time, with his team 2-1 down showcased exquisite ‘wrong foot’ technique.

Ali Crawford’s cross was good and Theo Bair helped wreak a bit of penalty box havoc but this was all about Clark and the hours he will have spent on the training ground.

Best assist – Nicky Clark against Motherwell

May beating Leon King before picking out Clark for the second in the win against Rangers gets the bronze medal.

Silver and gold – in chronological order – were earned at Fir Park.

Theo Bair’s chest past for Jamie Murphy was arguably his most important contribution to the Perth cause but Clark’s close control to tee-up Drey Wright for the opener in February was majestic.

Best managerial decision (Callum Davidson) – Rangers at home

Davidson’s team selections came under real scrutiny from Christmas onwards, midfield in particular.

But it shouldn’t be overlooked that one of his boldest starting XIs of the season paid off spectacularly.

He deployed Carey, Melker Hallberg and Wotherspoon in the middle of the park, not a natural ball-winner among them.

Drey Wright was left on the bench that Sunday afternoon and James Brown didn’t do too badly in his place, did he?

Best managerial decision (Steven MacLean) – Kilmarnock away

There were no great shocks in the teams MacLean picked for his first three games as interim boss.

That all changed for his fourth.

Not a soul would have predicted Cammy Ballantyne being thrown into the deep end without so much as one previous Premiership game under his belt.

Ballantyne played well, Saints won and MacLean had earned himself an instant reputation as a manager who wouldn’t be afraid to give a young player a chance in the most pressurised of situations.

It’s with authority that he can now preach the message that if you catch his eye on the training ground, you’ll get in his starting line-up.

Cammy Ballantyne in action at Rugby Park.
Cammy Ballantyne in action at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Best celebration – Tannadice (the second time)

Season ticket holders at McDiarmid Park were starved of highlights for months after the win against Rangers and travelling fans were spoiled by comparison.

Late goals to secure points at Motherwell, Hibs, St Mirren and Ross County were all scored in front of Saints supporters.

There are few better feelings for Perth fans than winning in Dundee, though.

Plenty of them were at Tannadice to witness that May tackle turned goal.

The final whistle celebrations combined elation at their own team taking a huge step towards Premiership safety and the fact that they were pouring Perthshire petrol on a Tannadice implosion just a couple of hours after 82/83 title-winning legends had been paraded on the pitch.

Davidson didn’t hold back on the touchline and it turned out to be the last occasion he would celebrate a St Johnstone victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone have star in making in Dan Phillips, says Graham Carey
(L to R) New Dundee boss Tony Docherty, United manager Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone gaffer Steven MacLean. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone need squad rebuilds - sentiment can't…
Ian Flaherty has left St Johnstone.
St Johnstone head of operations, Ian Flaherty, leaves Perth club as backroom changes continue
Stevie May and Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone star Stevie May knew Steven MacLean would make an impact as boss…
David Wotherspoon with his daughters after his last game for St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: David Wotherspoon is a local legend who reached every nook and cranny…
Jim Goodwin, Tony Docherty and Steven MacLean.
PODCAST: Dundee United and St Johnstone 2022/23 post-mortem as Tony Docherty steps out of…
John Robertson in St Johnstone colours.
Former St Johnstone striker John Robertson, who played for Perth club at just 16,…
Cammy Ballantyne in action for St Johnstone.
Cammy Ballantyne is St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean's poster boy for 'train well, get…
David Wotherspoon celebrates Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win.
David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for 'overwhelming' support following release by Perth club
Stevie May, Ryan McGowan, Nicky Clark and Drey Wright all had good seasons for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 2022/23 player ratings: 21 stars go under microscope as Steven MacLean plans…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]