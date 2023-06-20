St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal

St Johnstone have agreed an extended contract with James Brown.

The right back, who can deputise anywhere across the back four, has put pen to paper on a one-year agreement in Perth.

And the way Saints announced their soul singer namesake star’s news has gone down a storm with fans.

The Perth side’s media team headed to Concorde Records, on the city’s Scott Street, to film an unknown person flicking through a selection of LPs.

Eventually, a ‘record’ featuring Maltese internationalist Brown on the cover and entitled ‘1 Year Extension’ is pulled from the pile, with a nod to Saints manager Steve MacLean in the form of a ‘Macca Records’ imprint.

Supporters were quick to praise the club on social media, with Ian Slater taking to Twitter to say: “I feel good! Knew that I would now.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Archibald said simply: “This is class.”

Brown played a key role for Saints last season, with his versatility ensuring a place in the match-day squad.

He also scored his first – and probably best – Saints goal with an incredible strike against Rangers and earned international recognition with Malta.