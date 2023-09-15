JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone £1.5 million loss deals blow to ‘best run club’ status – but here’s how Perth side can recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone £1.5 million loss deals blow to ‘best run club’ status – but here’s how Perth side can recover

Saints have reported a bumper loss for the last financial year - and much of it looks self-inflicted.

St Johnstone have been viewed as the textbook example of how to run a provincial Scottish football club. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
By Jim Spence

St Johnstone’s losses of £1.5 million have dealt a blow to the idea they’re one of Scotland’s best-run football clubs.

A disastrous period of player recruitment, with shoddy systems of football administration and player identification, which were miles short of the standard required in the modern game, has cost Saints dear.

It’s also left manager Steven MacLean hastily reassembling his squad and fighting to avoid the drop which, if it happens, would eat further into Saints’ fortunately still healthy cash reserves.

In football, if you over-invest in too many poor and overpaid players, without analysing and scouting them acutely enough, and if the folk who were charged with those tasks lack the contacts, skills and methodologies to perform those tasks, then it catches up with a club very quickly.

St Johnstone’s recruitment chickens have come home to roost, but these eggs have been a while in the laying.

Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright knew the club needed to modernise its recruitment structure. Image: SNS

Tommy Wright, when he was boss, was critical of the club’s failures in the recruitment area, but he had a wealth of experience, nous and contacts to paper over the cracks.

Bad player recruitment has hurt Saints very badly – and it’s an area they must address rapidly.

CEO Stan Harris has acknowledged this, saying: “Recruitment and administration has been a constant issue within our football department.

“The biggest area in the modern game – and an area that we are quickly catching up on – is digital data and player analysis.”

Modern football requires modern recruitment methodology to supplement and enhance traditional and existing scouting practice.

Objectively verifiable player data on distances covered, passing accuracy, interceptions, assists and a hundred other pieces of information are crucial in adding to more esoteric and subjective scouting opinion on equally crucial components of potential signings, such as attitude, character and temperament.

Both modern and traditional methods are required to identify and target the signings that make the difference between success and failure, and between profit and loss.

The current situation in Perth shows how rapidly things can change in football and how constant vigilance is required.

Former St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has stepped aside. Image: SNS

Former chairman Steve Brown’s last financial year results are now in danger of overshadowing his tenure as a treble cup-winner, proving how quickly the transition from hero to zero can be in football.

Saints are no basket case: this isn’t a club in financial peril. They still have £4.5 million cash reserves, are debt free and own McDiarmid Park, lock, stock and barrel.

But those kinds of losses have been a bad omen for other clubs who’ve subsequently fallen foul of football’s financial realities.

Both Dundee clubs know all about the dangers of overreaching, over-paying and over-extending themselves; in Dundee’s case almost to the point of extinction.

Saints are open to offers, but the sale of the club won’t be accelerated with this poor financial news.

For me, that’s a good thing.

I’ve never really thought Geoff Brown wanted to part with something so much a part of him.

St Johnstone have recognised the problem and have the right folk in charge now.

It’ll take time, but there’s no reason why Saints can’t recover – on and off the pitch.

