St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants as much pace in team as he can get

Drey Wright is set to return against Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright and Dara Costelloe bring pace to the St Johnstone team.
Drey Wright and Dara Costelloe bring pace to the St Johnstone team.

The more speed Steven MacLean can put in his St Johnstone team, the better.

Drey Wright’s return from injury for this weekend’s trip to face Hibs will give the Perth boss another option in that regard.

And it will add an extra dimension in the forward area of his new-look side.

“Coming from someone who never had it as player, pace is massive,” said MacLean.

“It scares the living daylights out of teams.

“And when you have pace it can allow you into other areas to play.

“You need to be able to stretch games to play into pockets or between the lines.

“If you have pace at the back or in different areas, it allows you to play a bit higher.

“It’s a massive part of the game now.”

St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.

MacLean added: “I used to love playing with Mikey (O’Halloran).

“I would flip it around the corner for him and he would run.

“When you have someone who is direct and can go past players, you can then get yourself in the box.”

High up the pitch

Wright filled in a full-back during the League Cup group games and was predominantly a wing-back under Callum Davidson.

MacLean, though, wants the former Hibs man as high up the pitch as he can get him.

“If I did play a three at the back, Drey can play wing-back,” he said.

“But I see him as a wide player.

“He’s fit for selection on Saturday.

“He did a little bit at the end of last week and has now trained Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“He had a good season last year and we’re hoping he can get back to those levels.

“Drey will probably say himself that he didn’t hit the heights in pre-season and in the League Cup.

“It’s great to have him back and it’s another good selection headache for me.”

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe in action against Rangers.
St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe in action against Rangers.

MacLean will now have the option of deploying Wright on one flank and Dara Costelloe on the other.

“With Dara, it’s about him learning and us keeping talking to him,” he said.

“If you look at his numbers, he is the highest at everything and hits a new top speed every week.

“He has a lot of attributes and has done very well since he’s come up. He will keep improving and will learn from others.”

Last hurdle for Sven

Sven Sprangler is likely to be in contention for his debut, while Liam Gordon is also expected to feature in the Saints squad.

There will be no Edinburgh comeback for Nicky Clark, however.

“Sven’s been down in Manchester for the final part of his home office bit,” said MacLean. “Because there were no appointments in Edinburgh, Glasgow or Aberdeen.

“He’s taken it all in his stride. He’s a great boy and is still coming in smiling.

“If we ask him to do something, he does it.

“The process has been new to us but it should be easier from here.

“It’s been frustrating for everyone but hopefully it will be done by the weekend.

“Liam has passed all the (concussion) protocols.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) should be back training sometime next week. Whether he will be available for Livingston, I’m not sure yet.

“Nicky is not ready yet. He did really well last week but he’s not quite there.”

