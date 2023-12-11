Liam Gordon: St Johnstone players ‘having a go at each other’ is a good sign for Perth captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone players ‘having a go at each other’ is a good sign for Perth captain

Saints let two points slip through their fingers at Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon blocks a shot at Fir Park.
Liam Gordon blocks a shot at Fir Park. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players didn’t hold back with each other after they let two points slip through their fingers at Fir Park, according to Liam Gordon.

And the Perth captain believes the dressing room exchanged words are a sign of the high standards they’ve set at McDiarmid Park over the last couple of months.

Backing up a midweek home win with a Saturday away draw was a good week’s work for Saints.

But a determination to eradicate end-of-game defensive slackness will help ensure that Saints’ form keeps trending in the right direction.

“It’s bitterly disappointing to lose a goal like that so late on,” said Gordon. “It feels like a loss.

“But when the dust settles, it’s a decent point on the road.

“It could be a big point at the end of the season and that’s another game where there were positives for us to take.

“They’d thrown a lot of big boys on and they were going direct but it felt like we’d dealt with that well.

Mika Biereth scores Motherwell's equaliser.
Mika Biereth scores Motherwell’s equaliser. Image: SNS.

“Switching off in those last few minutes has cost us.

“There’s a real determination in that dressing room to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“A few words were said.

“It’s raw after a game and I like to see boys having a go at each other.

Motherwell result shows ‘character’, says Liam Gordon

“It shows the character that we’ve got and that nobody is happy at settling for a point on the road.

“That’s where we’re at as a group.

“It’s because the boys care and have a real passion and desire to win games of football and make sure the team keeps improving.”

St Johnstone celebrate their goal.
St Johnstone celebrate their goal. Image: SNS.

The skipper added: “Everybody’s singing from the same hymn sheet.

“Our dressing room is a good place to be and I’m really positive about the future.

“It’s a busy December. This will be a massive month. A lot will be defined by the time we get to the end of it.

“We feel that we’re in a much better place as a group now.

“We’ve got momentum and we need to keep that going.

“Although this feels like a loss, it isn’t.

“We’ll be ready to go again at home next week (against Hibs), where we’ve done well recently, and hopefully we’ll get ourselves the win this time.”

‘Good turnaround’ for St Johnstone

Saints were a couple of minutes away from being ninth and seven points clear of 12th place.

Three wins and two draws out of their seven matches since they changed managers has been the sort of sustained run of form that would have been gratefully accepted at the start of November, though.

“It’s been a good turnaround from where we were a couple of months ago,” said Gordon.

“We know it could have been even better because that’s twice against Motherwell that we’ve been ahead and only drawn.

“We’re five points clear of the bottom but it could have been nine.

“For that to be the case in such a short space of time, shows how much we’ve progressed.

“Personally I’ve been happy with my form and collectively it’s been good as well.

“Everyone knows their jobs.

“If they don’t do it they’ll get told or they won’t play.

“There’s clarity between everyone and that’s been a big thing for us.”

