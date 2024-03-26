Craig Levein confirms Sven Sprangler’s season ‘most likely’ over after St Johnstone star has surgery in Austria

Sven Sprangler’s season is “most likely” over, according to St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.

Austrian midfielder Sprangler was injured during Saints’ defeat at Celtic Park before the international break.

Initial assessments suggested a potentially lengthy lay-off for the combative star and have been borne out after he opted to return to his homeland to undergo surgery.

Levein confirmed: “It’s medial ligament for Sven. It’s most likely that he’s out for the season.

“It’s a grade three [tear]. That’s a shame for him, it’s Sod’s law as he was back in the team and doing well.

“But we just have to concentrate on the ones that are available and hopefully Sven recovers well.

“He’s away back to Austria just now for an operation. Usually it’s anywhere between eight and 12 weeks recovery.”

Sprangler’s loss looks a potentially damaging one for Saints, with the tough-tackling Austrian increasingly making his presence felt in Craig Levein’s side.

However, the door has now opened wider for Connor Smith and Max Kucheriavyi to stake their claims in midfield, with Dan Phillips also set to return from international action with Trinidad and Tobago.

“I thought both Connor and Max did well when they came on against Celtic,” Levein said.

“They showed more energy, fight and determination so we are going to need that, depending on how Dan is coming back from this international break.

“Generally we’ve not had any issues from him coming back and his energy is high.

“He will be important to us.”

He added: “The fighting part is the most important thing, we really need to roll the sleeves up.

“Only a little bit against Kilmarnock and part of the St Mirren game are the two occasions I’ve actually been disappointed with their effort, which isn’t too bad over that period of time.

“It’s not as if they fall back into this way of feeling sorry for themselves if they lose a game.”