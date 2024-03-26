Craig Levein confirms Sven Sprangler’s season ‘most likely’ over after St Johnstone star has surgery in Austria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein confirms Sven Sprangler’s season ‘most likely’ over after St Johnstone star has surgery in Austria

Austrian midfielder Sprangler has returned to his homeland for knee surgery.

By Sean Hamilton
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

Sven Sprangler’s season is “most likely” over, according to St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.

Austrian midfielder Sprangler was injured during Saints’ defeat at Celtic Park before the international break.

Initial assessments suggested a potentially lengthy lay-off for the combative star and have been borne out after he opted to return to his homeland to undergo surgery.

Levein confirmed: “It’s medial ligament for Sven. It’s most likely that he’s out for the season.

“It’s a grade three [tear]. That’s a shame for him, it’s Sod’s law as he was back in the team and doing well.

Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
Sven Sprangler was instantly aware he had endured a serious injury against Celtic – and he has now undergone surgery. Image: SNS.

“But we just have to concentrate on the ones that are available and hopefully Sven recovers well.

“He’s away back to Austria just now for an operation. Usually it’s anywhere between eight and 12 weeks recovery.”

Sprangler’s loss looks a potentially damaging one for Saints, with the tough-tackling Austrian increasingly making his presence felt in Craig Levein’s side.

However, the door has now opened wider for Connor Smith and Max Kucheriavyi to stake their claims in midfield, with Dan Phillips also set to return from international action with Trinidad and Tobago.

“I thought both Connor and Max did well when they came on against Celtic,” Levein said.

Connor Smith's late strike helped St Johnstone's goal difference.
Connor Smith’s (second from right) scored after coming on for St Johnstone against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

“They showed more energy, fight and determination so we are going to need that, depending on how Dan is coming back from this international break.

“Generally we’ve not had any issues from him coming back and his energy is high.

“He will be important to us.”

He added: “The fighting part is the most important thing, we really need to roll the sleeves up.

“Only a little bit against Kilmarnock and part of the St Mirren game are the two occasions I’ve actually been disappointed with their effort, which isn’t too bad over that period of time.

“It’s not as if they fall back into this way of feeling sorry for themselves if they lose a game.”

Conversation