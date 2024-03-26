LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must overcome big-game blips to put pressure on Raith

Raith Rovers this weekend is Dundee United’s biggest game of the season. It is HUGE for them.

United were in a perfect position before the Inverness game and could have been going into this weekend with the chance to go six points clear.

After Saturday’s draw, this weekend is a must-win for Jim Goodwin’s men.

It means the Terrors instead sit on a slender one-point lead ahead of the visit of Rovers.

If United lose, there are still plenty of games to go and points to be dropped, but it will be massive because of how close the two teams have been.

United’s big issue has been losing or drawing these big games.

Poor head-to-head

Their record against Raith has been poor, with two wins and a draw from three against Ian Murray’s side.

Their record when it has really mattered – like Saturday versus Inverness – has been quite poor as well.

And there are too many instances when they’ve gone behind and are chasing the game.

Saturday will be a tough test. They’re in pretty poor form compared to their great run earlier in the season.

The players are under pressure and they’ve got to respond pretty quickly and rise to the occasion against Raith – show that they’re the best team in that league.

It’s quite easy to focus on Dundee United’s struggles, but Raith have also got some players who may lack experience in these situations.

Pressure goes both ways

United need to use the home crowd and the atmosphere to their advantage.

Raith will also be feeling the pressure and have missed opportunities to take advantage of some of United’s slip-ups.

I hope United go on and win, but they need to get off to a far better start than they have done recently – Saturday against Inverness being the most recent example of conceding the first goal.

If they go 1-0 behind to Raith, early in the game or at all, it could be a disaster for them because Rovers could sit in and make life very difficult for them.

The first ten to 20 minutes are crucial. Dundee United really need to get control of the game. If they do that, I’m confident they can win.