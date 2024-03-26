LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must overcome big-game blips to put pressure on Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must overcome big-game blips to put pressure on Raith

Jim Goodwin's men have the chance to go four points clear of their title rivals this weekend.

Wallace Duffy celebrates his Inverness opener.
Wallace Duffy celebrates his Inverness opener against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Raith Rovers this weekend is Dundee United’s biggest game of the season. It is HUGE for them.

United were in a perfect position before the Inverness game and could have been going into this weekend with the chance to go six points clear.

After Saturday’s draw, this weekend is a must-win for Jim Goodwin’s men.

It means the Terrors instead sit on a slender one-point lead ahead of the visit of Rovers.

If United lose, there are still plenty of games to go and points to be dropped, but it will be massive because of how close the two teams have been.

Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
Dundee United and Raith will meet for the fourth and final time this season. Image: SNS

United’s big issue has been losing or drawing these big games.

Poor head-to-head

Their record against Raith has been poor, with two wins and a draw from three against Ian Murray’s side.

Their record when it has really mattered – like Saturday versus Inverness – has been quite poor as well.

And there are too many instances when they’ve gone behind and are chasing the game.

Saturday will be a tough test. They’re in pretty poor form compared to their great run earlier in the season.

The players are under pressure and they’ve got to respond pretty quickly and rise to the occasion against Raith – show that they’re the best team in that league.

It’s quite easy to focus on Dundee United’s struggles, but Raith have also got some players who may lack experience in these situations.

Pressure goes both ways

United need to use the home crowd and the atmosphere to their advantage.

Raith will also be feeling the pressure and have missed opportunities to take advantage of some of United’s slip-ups.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin share a laugh on the sidelines.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, left, and Dundee United counterpart Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

I hope United go on and win, but they need to get off to a far better start than they have done recently – Saturday against Inverness being the most recent example of conceding the first goal.

If they go 1-0 behind to Raith, early in the game or at all, it could be a disaster for them because Rovers could sit in and make life very difficult for them.

The first ten to 20 minutes are crucial. Dundee United really need to get control of the game. If they do that, I’m confident they can win.

