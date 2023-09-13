Auchterarder teen set for Sky Sports debut after securing Junior European Open spot

Strathallan School pupil Nicholas Bradley is set to tee off in Spain this November after he qualified for the Junior European Open.

Due to be held in Andalucía with Sky Sports coverage, the Junior European Open offers young golfers from across the continent the chance to showcase their skills.

For Auchterarder teen Nicholas – who has been competing seriously for only 18 months – it is the start of a journey he has dreamt of since he was three years old.

“It feels amazing,” he said.

“I’m delighted to have qualified for the Junior European Open this year.

Congratulations to Nicholas B who has qualified for the Junior European Open. Nicholas will head to Spain later in November to play on two of the top courses in Europe against some of the best young golfers in the world. Good luck, Nic

“I’ve been playing with plastic clubs since I was three but to get this chance, after seriously competing for less than a year-and-a-half, is truly fantastic.”

This isn’t Nicholas’s first brush with elite level sports.

The Auchterarder ace played tennis at Wimbledon in 2019 and, most recently, helped the Strathallan tennis team advance to a third place finish at the LTA Youth Schools National Championships in June.

Qualifying for the Junior European Open at a regional final in Alloa last month, Nicholas said he was excited to see the calibre of golf on display in Southern Spain.

“To go out to a competitive event and face some of the best young players in Europe is really exciting. I can’t wait,” he said.

A sports scholar at Strathallan, Nicholas has been able to make use of the Perthshire school’s world class facilities to hone his skills on the green and court.

Jim Thompson, director of sport at Strathallan, said: “We are immensely proud of Nicholas’ achievements and the way he continues to conduct himself in all the sports he turns to.

“We have no doubt that he will represent Strathallan School and Auchterarder admirably on the international stage. Good luck and enjoy every moment.”