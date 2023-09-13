Auchterarder teen set for Sky Sports debut after securing Junior European Open spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder teen set for Sky Sports debut after securing Junior European Open spot

Strathallan School pupil Nicholas Bradley is heading for November's tournament in Andalucia.

By Sean Hamilton
Strathallan School pupil Nicholas Bradley is jetting off to sunny Spain for November's Junior European Open. Image: Strathallan School
Strathallan School pupil Nicholas Bradley is jetting off to sunny Spain for November's Junior European Open. Image: Strathallan School

Strathallan School pupil Nicholas Bradley is set to tee off in Spain this November after he qualified for the Junior European Open.

Due to be held in Andalucía with Sky Sports coverage, the Junior European Open offers young golfers from across the continent the chance to showcase their skills.

For Auchterarder teen Nicholas – who has been competing seriously for only 18 months –  it is the start of a journey he has dreamt of since he was three years old.

“It feels amazing,” he said.

“I’m delighted to have qualified for the Junior European Open this year.

“I’ve been playing with plastic clubs since I was three but to get this chance, after seriously competing for less than a year-and-a-half, is truly fantastic.”

This isn’t Nicholas’s first brush with elite level sports.

The Auchterarder ace played tennis at Wimbledon in 2019 and, most recently, helped the Strathallan tennis team advance to a third place finish at the LTA Youth Schools National Championships in June.

Qualifying for the Junior European Open at a regional final in Alloa last month, Nicholas said he was excited to see the calibre of golf on display in Southern Spain.

“To go out to a competitive event and face some of the best young players in Europe is really exciting. I can’t wait,” he said.

Strathallan School in Forgandenny near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strathallan School

A sports scholar at Strathallan, Nicholas has been able to make use of the Perthshire school’s world class facilities to hone his skills on the green and court.

Jim Thompson, director of sport at Strathallan, said: “We are immensely proud of Nicholas’ achievements and the way he continues to conduct himself in all the sports he turns to.

“We have no doubt that he will represent Strathallan School and Auchterarder admirably on the international stage. Good luck and enjoy every moment.”

Conversation