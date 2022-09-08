All to play for as Angus racer Sandy Mitchell heads to Brands Hatch for penultimate British GT round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

All to play for as Angus racer Sandy Mitchell heads to Brands Hatch for penultimate British GT round

By Graham Brown
September 8 2022, 5.50am Updated: September 8 2022, 9.57am
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.

Former British GT champion Sandy Mitchell says a second title remains within his grasp as the series heads to its penultimate round at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Angus 22-year-old and teammate Adam Balon head to the Kent circuit locked in a four-way battle at the top of the standings.

Lamborghini factory ace Mitchell is eyeing a win and the maximum points haul it would bring.

Sandy Mitchell
Angus ace Sandy Mitchell is a Lamborghini factory driver.

A rival Mercedes is in the championship box seat.

But Mitchell says there’s still plenty to shake out before season honours are dished out.

Tight at the top

British GT remains one of the country’s most hotly contested motorsport series.

It’s a fact readily acknowledged by the former Dundee High School pupil who captured the crown in 2020.

He’s now in his fifth season behind the wheel of the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

“We always knew this season was going to be extremely tight and that’s exactly the way it’s worked out,” said British Racing Drivers’ Club member Mitchell.

Sandy Mitchell
The Angus star became the first two-time winner of the Silverstone 500 earlier this season. Supplied by McMedia.

“With just two two-hour races remaining in the season, and a total of 75 points available, there are four, even five cars in with a chance of taking the title.”

At the end of the last round at Spa-Francorchamps, Mitchell and Balon were lying in third place in the championship battle.

And they were sitting just half-a-point off second.

But the Belgium result remains provisional due to an appeal involving another car.

Qualifying lap record

Mitchell, from Letham, near Forfar set a new qualifying lap record for a British GT car around the fearsome Ardennes track.

So he’s looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the Lamborghini at another legendary circuit.

He scored a history-making win in the Silverstone 500 earlier in the campaign.

“We go to Brands knowing we don’t have any success penalties to serve at the driver changeover,” he added.

“A number of the other cars in contention for the title do, so that’s a big advantage for us.

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
The Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

“We’re racing on the full grand prix circuit which allows us to really stretch the Lambo’s legs.

“The car’s quick at Brands and that, allied to the whole team at Barwell being fired-up for the challenge over the final two races of the season, puts us in a strong position.

“We’ve won already this season at Britain’s other iconic grand prix circuit.

“So we’re determined to win and claim maximum points at Brands Hatch this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Eve Muirhead at the BMW PGA Championship.
EVE MUIRHEAD: LIV Tour bitterness is real but public don't seem to care
0
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
Dundee-born star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon
0
Emma Raducanu.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Emma Raducanu might want a 'clean slate' but a target will still…
0
Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and…
0
Sam Hickey has opened up on his close relationship with Mike Towell, with the late boxer's memory inspiring him to Commonwealth gold.
Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to…
0
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
New Angus RCCC president Mike Ferguson fears curling's future is on thin ice if…
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0
Bobby Lammie and Eve Muirhead are the current mixed doubles World champions.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No retirement regrets but British Curling mixed doubles decision was a kick…
0
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
Eilish McColgan claims 10,000m silver at European Championships
0

More from The Courier

Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
Sandy Mitchell in action in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0