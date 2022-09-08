All to play for as Angus racer Sandy Mitchell heads to Brands Hatch for penultimate British GT round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former British GT champion Sandy Mitchell says a second title remains within his grasp as the series heads to its penultimate round at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Angus 22-year-old and teammate Adam Balon head to the Kent circuit locked in a four-way battle at the top of the standings.

Lamborghini factory ace Mitchell is eyeing a win and the maximum points haul it would bring.

A rival Mercedes is in the championship box seat.

But Mitchell says there’s still plenty to shake out before season honours are dished out.

Tight at the top

British GT remains one of the country’s most hotly contested motorsport series.

It’s a fact readily acknowledged by the former Dundee High School pupil who captured the crown in 2020.

He’s now in his fifth season behind the wheel of the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

“We always knew this season was going to be extremely tight and that’s exactly the way it’s worked out,” said British Racing Drivers’ Club member Mitchell.

“With just two two-hour races remaining in the season, and a total of 75 points available, there are four, even five cars in with a chance of taking the title.”

At the end of the last round at Spa-Francorchamps, Mitchell and Balon were lying in third place in the championship battle.

And they were sitting just half-a-point off second.

But the Belgium result remains provisional due to an appeal involving another car.

Qualifying lap record

Mitchell, from Letham, near Forfar set a new qualifying lap record for a British GT car around the fearsome Ardennes track.

So he’s looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the Lamborghini at another legendary circuit.

He scored a history-making win in the Silverstone 500 earlier in the campaign.

“We go to Brands knowing we don’t have any success penalties to serve at the driver changeover,” he added.

“A number of the other cars in contention for the title do, so that’s a big advantage for us.

“We’re racing on the full grand prix circuit which allows us to really stretch the Lambo’s legs.

“The car’s quick at Brands and that, allied to the whole team at Barwell being fired-up for the challenge over the final two races of the season, puts us in a strong position.

“We’ve won already this season at Britain’s other iconic grand prix circuit.

“So we’re determined to win and claim maximum points at Brands Hatch this weekend.”