Nathan Girvan in bid to join Angus mentor Alan Soutar on PDC darts stage as Forfar ace stars at Q-School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Nathan Girvan in bid to join Angus mentor Alan Soutar on PDC darts stage as Forfar ace stars at Q-School

By Ewan Smith
January 11 2023, 7.37pm Updated: January 12 2023, 7.14am
Nathan Girvan hopes to join Alan Soutar on the PDC ProTour. Image: PDC
Nathan Girvan hopes to join Alan Soutar on the PDC ProTour. Image: PDC

Forfar’s Nathan Girvan will begin his dream to join Angus darts hero Alan Soutar on the PDC ProTour on Thursday.

Girvan will join 128 players at Q-School bidding to gain one of 13 available spots in the professional ranks of the sport.

The youngster came through the ranks at Soutar’s Angus Darts Academy and counts the Arbroath ace as his mentor in the sport.

Ironically, Soutar beat Girvan en-route to securing his tour card at Q-School in 2021.

The Dundee firefighter has rapidly risen through the ranks since and is now 32nd in the world.

Nathan Girvan finished runner up to Josh Rock in the World Youth Championship. Image: PDC

Soots reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam and the last 16 of the World Darts Championship two years running.

But Girvan, 20, is keen to make his own mark on the sport.

He reached the final of the PDC World Youth Championship in November where he was beaten 6-1 by rising star Josh Rock.

That saw him miss out on qualification for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, alongside Soots.

He has, however, qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts later this year and will feature live on Sky Sports.

And he is hoping to earn the chance to star alongside Soots regularly on the professional circuit.

Nathan Girvan eyes ‘fairytale story’ at Q-School

“It would be amazing to be on the ProTour with Soots,” said Girvan.

“It would be a fairytale. A few years ago no-one could imagine that two players from Angus could be on the professional circuit.

“I remember playing Soots at Q-School before.

“The nerves were unreal and it wasn’t a particularly brilliant match.

Nathan Girvan watched on as Alan Soutar took Ally Pally by storm. Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I think we had too much respect for each other.

“If I can win a tour card now my whole life will be on darts.”

Q-School takes place over four days with each daily winner all automatically securing a two-year spot on the ProTour.

Nine other spaces are available for the highest-placed players in the Order of Merit by Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Eve was back on the ice with brother Glen this week. Image: PPA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My curling comeback on familiar ice...but in an unfamiliar role
Darren Burnett is dreaming of his sixth world title. Image: Bowls Scotland
Arbroath ace Darren Burnett dreaming of stunning 6th world title as bowls hero plots…
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter won't be partners in this year's Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting story of 2023 and will LIV…
The twins compete in different weight categories. Image: Gavin Yates.
'Little and large' twins from Dalgety Bay taking judo world by storm
Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year's Day - as Arbroath…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Arbroath ace Alan Soutar's World Darts Championship dream ends in last 16
Being in the world's top 32 is a great achievement for Alan Soutar. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar video diary: Fuelled by fine food and data as Arbroath darts ace…
A world title and an Olympic gold feature in Eve Muirhead's 'best' list for 2022. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My 6 of the best in 2022 including a huge decision and…
Alan Soutar is making a huge impact on the Ally Pally stage. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar: What now for Arbroath's Ally Pally hero as fairytale run at World…
Alan Soutar has reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar insists fairytale Ally Pally final is not beyond his…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks