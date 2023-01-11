Nathan Girvan in bid to join Angus mentor Alan Soutar on PDC darts stage as Forfar ace stars at Q-School

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar’s Nathan Girvan will begin his dream to join Angus darts hero Alan Soutar on the PDC ProTour on Thursday.

Girvan will join 128 players at Q-School bidding to gain one of 13 available spots in the professional ranks of the sport.

The youngster came through the ranks at Soutar’s Angus Darts Academy and counts the Arbroath ace as his mentor in the sport.

Ironically, Soutar beat Girvan en-route to securing his tour card at Q-School in 2021.

The Dundee firefighter has rapidly risen through the ranks since and is now 32nd in the world.

Soots reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam and the last 16 of the World Darts Championship two years running.

But Girvan, 20, is keen to make his own mark on the sport.

He reached the final of the PDC World Youth Championship in November where he was beaten 6-1 by rising star Josh Rock.

ROCK REIGNS SUPREME! 🏆 Josh Rock is the 2022 Winmau World Youth Champion! The Northern Irishman produces a record-breaking 104 average to defeat Nathan Girvan 6-1 and scoop the £10,000 top prize!#WYC | Final

📺 https://t.co/hSz0zP5tWg pic.twitter.com/KwMYDnpPJQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 27, 2022

That saw him miss out on qualification for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, alongside Soots.

He has, however, qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts later this year and will feature live on Sky Sports.

And he is hoping to earn the chance to star alongside Soots regularly on the professional circuit.

Nathan Girvan eyes ‘fairytale story’ at Q-School

“It would be amazing to be on the ProTour with Soots,” said Girvan.

“It would be a fairytale. A few years ago no-one could imagine that two players from Angus could be on the professional circuit.

“I remember playing Soots at Q-School before.

“The nerves were unreal and it wasn’t a particularly brilliant match.

“I think we had too much respect for each other.

“If I can win a tour card now my whole life will be on darts.”

Q-School takes place over four days with each daily winner all automatically securing a two-year spot on the ProTour.

Nine other spaces are available for the highest-placed players in the Order of Merit by Sunday.