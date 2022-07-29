Carnoustie couple James, 94, and Christine, 89, celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

Family, loved ones and friends gathered at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Broughty Ferry for a party and meal to celebrate James and Christine Hutchison being married for 70 years.

James, 94, and Christine, 89, married in 1952 at the Dundee Registrars Office as part of a double wedding with James’s brother, when Christine was 19 and James was 24.

The pair have been inseparable ever since.

The couple have two children, Paul, 60, and Ian, 69, who are both married.

Paul and his wife Kathleen, 65, told The Courier about the loving couple.

Kathleen said: “Everybody used to go into Dundee town when they were young and they just met up with each other.

“She was a bit younger than him and her mum and dad used to make her elder brother go out with them on the date because they thought she was too young.

“Christine was 14 and James was 17 when they met.”

James was brought up in the Beechwood area of Dundee and Christine grew up in Dryburgh, but the pair would meet for a cup of tea or a drink in the centre of the city.

Kathleen added: “They moved to Carnoustie because they’re elderly and me and my husband live here so they just live round the corner from us and we can help them if they need it.”

When the couple met, James and Christine were both working in a jute mill.

After the mill, they both worked at NCR Financial Solutions Group, with Christine moving on to work in a carpet store while James stayed at NCR.

The couple still like to spend quality time together, even after all this time.

Kathleen continued: “They are both avid bingo lovers.

“They go to the bingo every Saturday night.

“They go way up to the Stack retail park in Lochee.

“They get dropped off and they get a taxi back.

“We’re so pleased they have had 70 very happy years together.”