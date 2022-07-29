Carnoustie couple James, 94, and Christine, 89, celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Carnoustie couple James, 94, and Christine, 89, celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

By Chloe Burrell
July 29 2022, 11.14am
James and Christine celebrate platinum wedding anniversary at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
James and Christine celebrate platinum wedding anniversary at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

A Carnoustie couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

Family, loved ones and friends gathered at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Broughty Ferry for a party and meal to celebrate James and Christine Hutchison being married for 70 years.

James, 94, and Christine, 89, married in 1952 at the Dundee Registrars Office as part of a double wedding with James’s brother, when Christine was 19 and James was 24.

The pair have been inseparable ever since.

The couple have two children, Paul, 60, and Ian, 69, who are both married.

Paul and his wife Kathleen, 65, told The Courier about the loving couple.

Kathleen said: “Everybody used to go into Dundee town when they were young and they just met up with each other.

“She was a bit younger than him and her mum and dad used to make her elder brother go out with them on the date because they thought she was too young.

Carnoustie couple James and Christine Hutchison celebrate platinum wedding anniversary after 70 years of marriage.<br />Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

“Christine was 14 and James was 17 when they met.”

James was brought up in the Beechwood area of Dundee and Christine grew up in Dryburgh, but the pair would meet for a cup of tea or a drink in the centre of the city.

Kathleen added: “They moved to Carnoustie because they’re elderly and me and my husband live here so they just live round the corner from us and we can help them if they need it.”

When the couple met, James and Christine were both working in a jute mill.

After the mill, they both worked at NCR Financial Solutions Group, with Christine moving on to work in a carpet store while James stayed at NCR.

The couple still like to spend quality time together, even after all this time.

Kathleen continued: “They are both avid bingo lovers.

“They go to the bingo every Saturday night.

“They go way up to the Stack retail park in Lochee.

“They get dropped off and they get a taxi back.

“We’re so pleased they have had 70 very happy years together.”

Dundee couple who met working at a Vidor-Burndept battery factory toast 70 years of marriage

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier