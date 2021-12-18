Dovetail: The remarkable Dundee factory embracing a workforce with disabilities

An error occurred. Please try again.

When Derek McArtney was diagnosed with a condition that made him lose his sight, he knew he’d lose his job and potentially face a lifetime out of work.

After the retinitis pigmentosa diagnosis, Derek had to give up his job as a painter and decorator and was unsure what the future held.

Thanks to remarkable Dundee furniture firm Dovetail, he managed to find a successful career.

Nearly four decades of making beds has given the 62-year-old a sense of purpose.

Derek says: “It was good to be at a factory where I was meeting people who had disabilities as well, so I made lots of friends.

“If I couldn’t have come here I might have been sitting in the house doing nothing, so this gave me a half decent life.

“It gives you a bit of self-respect, that you’re actually doing something.

“I’ve seen a lot of people over the years and coming in here has definitely benefited them.”

Dovetail making a difference

Derek is one of 26 employees at Dovetail with a disability. The firm has 50 staff in total.

In 1993, the two charities Blindcraft and Lord Roberts Workshop merged to become Dovetail.

Both firms employed people with disabilities and were in need of new premises.

The new Dovetail moved into a 100,000 sq ft facility on Dunsinane Avenue where it still produces beds, furniture and doors from today.

The mission to provide employment for people with disabilities still remains important.

Commercial manager Garry Laing has noticed that once someone starts at Dovetail they tend to stay.

“We are extremely proud of the loyalty and quality of craftsmanship shown by our workforce throughout the years.

“Working at Dovetail has made a big difference to many of them.

“They learn their job, train and become masters at their job.

“To see the guys putting together a bed frame, it’s incredible.

“They know exactly what they’re doing.”

Created for people with disabilities

The factory is built with visually impaired people in mind.

Yellow rails on the factory floor lead the workers to their workstation and around the large space.

While a fundamental part of the business is to ensure work for people with disabilities, it also needs to compete for work like any other firm.

Garry says being a supported business in a commercial environment is not always easy.

“Our challenges going into next year are raising revenue, raising awareness and hopefully growing the business to allow more people to be employed who may find it difficult to be employed elsewhere.

“That’s what Dovetail was set up for and we’ve got to maintain that.

“We’re now in a very commercial environment and we’ve got to make sure we win every job and we go through the motions that every other company has to do.

“That is difficult, but it’s a worthwhile challenge.”

Dovetail sees growth in the future

Earlier this year, the company was awarded a £600,000 contract to fit out Social Security Scotland’s new offices in Dundee.

It has done the reception counter at the V&A Dundee and fitted out the Apex hotels in Dundee, Edinburgh and London.

Dovetail regularly completes work for Dundee City Council, Dundee University and NHS Tayside, Lothian and Borders.

As well as working on big contracts, it hopes to reach the public through their revamped showroom on the premises.

Garry says: “The showroom features our beds, but everything in here we make.

“We do unique furniture and have done bespoke mattresses for camper vans and motor homes in the past.

“The potential is limitless.”