Dundee’s Templeton Woods reopens after Storm Arwen ‘devastation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment

Dundee’s Templeton Woods reopens after Storm Arwen ‘devastation’

By Aileen Robertson
July 15 2022, 6.00am
Dundee woods

Templeton Woods in Dundee is open once again after the Storm Arwen clear-up and locals are invited to make the most of what it has to offer.

Winds of up to 90mph uprooted trees at the popular spot in November last year.

Dundee City Council rangers warned joggers, walkers and cyclists to stay away as hanging trees posed a threat to life.

The clear-up took six months and the council only reopened the paths in recent weeks.

‘Such a beautiful area’

Dorothy McHugh from the Friends of Clatto group hopes people will now make the most of the woods being back open for business.

“The winter storms caused devastation,” says Dorothy.

The scene at Templeton Woods in December last year.
The scene at Templeton Woods in December last year.

“The closure of the woods was hugely disappointing to local visitors.

“They will be delighted to have access at last.”

She adds: “It’s such a beautiful area. Perfect for walking or cycling and quite adventurous for children to explore.

“There are fantastic mature trees, squirrels, foxes and rabbits – and some interesting old structures.”

Four-Legged friends

To help people use the woods harmoniously, Dundee City Council is running an event at the visitor centre on Monday from 1pm to 3pm.

Dog walkers, cyclists and horse riders are invited to attend the Four-Legged Friends event.

These groups can sometimes come into conflict when using shared paths.

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Heather Anderson said: “We are lucky to have Templeton Woods.

“It’s a great place to explore by foot, by bike or on horseback, if you are able to.

“These events have been successful in the past at bringing together different users of Templeton Woods and share ideas with others who regularly share the same paths in the same outdoor space.”

Council animal control staff, countryside rangers and an outdoor access officer will be on hand to advise visitors about how to enjoy the city’s open spaces in a responsible way.

Horse riders from Muirhead Stables will also be in the woods to meet walkers, dog walkers and cyclists.

Dundee City Council is also encouraging dog owners to consider dog training classes.

The event is part of the Take Pride in Your City community campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]