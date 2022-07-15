Dundee’s Templeton Woods reopens after Storm Arwen ‘devastation’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Templeton Woods in Dundee is open once again after the Storm Arwen clear-up and locals are invited to make the most of what it has to offer.

Winds of up to 90mph uprooted trees at the popular spot in November last year.

Dundee City Council rangers warned joggers, walkers and cyclists to stay away as hanging trees posed a threat to life.

The clear-up took six months and the council only reopened the paths in recent weeks.

‘Such a beautiful area’

Dorothy McHugh from the Friends of Clatto group hopes people will now make the most of the woods being back open for business.

“The winter storms caused devastation,” says Dorothy.

“The closure of the woods was hugely disappointing to local visitors.

“They will be delighted to have access at last.”

She adds: “It’s such a beautiful area. Perfect for walking or cycling and quite adventurous for children to explore.

“There are fantastic mature trees, squirrels, foxes and rabbits – and some interesting old structures.”

Four-Legged friends

To help people use the woods harmoniously, Dundee City Council is running an event at the visitor centre on Monday from 1pm to 3pm.

Dog walkers, cyclists and horse riders are invited to attend the Four-Legged Friends event.

These groups can sometimes come into conflict when using shared paths.

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Heather Anderson said: “We are lucky to have Templeton Woods.

“It’s a great place to explore by foot, by bike or on horseback, if you are able to.

“These events have been successful in the past at bringing together different users of Templeton Woods and share ideas with others who regularly share the same paths in the same outdoor space.”

Council animal control staff, countryside rangers and an outdoor access officer will be on hand to advise visitors about how to enjoy the city’s open spaces in a responsible way.

Horse riders from Muirhead Stables will also be in the woods to meet walkers, dog walkers and cyclists.

Dundee City Council is also encouraging dog owners to consider dog training classes.

The event is part of the Take Pride in Your City community campaign.