Business & Environment Business

More than 800 Tayside homes and community hubs set for ultrafast broadband

By Maria Gran
March 4 2022, 3.50pm
More than 650 homes and 150 public sites across Angus and Perthshire will benefit from ultrafast broadband in the spring.

BT, along with Angus Council and Perth and Kinross Council, has completed infrastructure works to deliver ultrafast broadband to 154 sites.

Schools, libraries, community centres, hospitals and leisure centres are among places that will benefit.

Businesses across the region will also benefit.

The upgrade to full-fibre will offer much faster internet connections with speeds up to 1Gbps per second.

The project is funded by a £2.7 million UK Government investment and £530,000 from the Tay Cities Region Deal.

Tay Cities Deal ensuring better broadband

Perth & Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said: “Good connectivity is vital for the world we live in.

“Faster speeds will make a huge difference to our businesses and residents, making Perth and Kinross an even better place to live and work.”

Wee Choo-Choo
Councillor Murray Lyle.

The Tay Cities Region Deal is a partnership between local, Scottish and UK governments and the private, academic and voluntary sectors.

The deal seeks to create a smarter and fairer Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

In total, the 26 projects submitted require investment of £700m, of which the UK and Scottish governments will put in £300m over 10 years.

This is the status of the projects a year after the deal was signed.

Improving connectivity in Angus

Angus Council leader David Fairweather said the investment will have “major benefits”.

He added: “The lockdowns over the past two years have demonstrated the importance of technology and internet connectivity.

Councillor David Fairweather.

“Faster internet connections enables critical public services and healthcare providers to improve the services they are providing.

“This will enhance learning, particularly during periods of working at home, e-commerce, remote socialising and entertainment.”

Funding in Angus was fast-tracked due to concerns about projects being put at risk because of Tay Cities Region Deal delays.

As well as updating broadbands, Angus Council is working on a drone port in Montrose and a Centre for Agricultural Sustainable Innovation.

BT plans broadband boost

Thousands of homes across Tayside and Fife are due a broadband boost over the next few years.

Account director for BT in Scotland Gillian Lane said: “Connecting more communities, schools and health centres to the fastest connections possible will make a huge difference to people.

“As a major employer in the region, our colleagues and their families live and work in these communities.

“They are proud to play their part in helping public sector organisations transform the services they can offer their citizens.”

Work on a new BT office in Dundee is expected to begin soon.

