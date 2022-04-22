Perthshire family’s 100 years of memories as building firm celebrates centenary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire family has looked back on 100 years of memories as building firm Allan Robertson and Son toasts its centenary.

The Scone firm started when Allan opted to go it alone in direct opposition to a slater and plasterers’ company being run by his father.

And 100 years later, the fourth generation is at the helm, with the next already on the books with an eye to the future.

Originally, there was an even older Robertson business covering Scone and Stanley.

“My grandfather was asked to operate the business for his dad in Stanley, whilst his brother Jim was handling Scone,” said retired Allan Robertson, 74.

“That meant cycling from Scone to Stormontfield and catching the Waulkmill Ferry across the Tay before pedalling on.

“Back then, a lot of the country houses had open fires.

“The chimneys had to be swept for the owners before they got up. He had to be on his bike in the middle of the night.

“When his suggestion brother Jim might take on Stanley, and leave him to work from Scone, fell on deaf ears, he decided to set up on his own.”

Building the family business

That was in April 1922. Now the yard in Angus Road is just a stone’s throw from Myrtle Cottage, where Allan’s great-grandfather started the business from.

Third generation boss Allan admits he’s proud his children have followed in his footsteps.

His son, also Allan, 52, served his time after joining the firm in 1986.

And daughter Lynn, 49, joined the firm in 2001, eventually taking over the office manager reins from her aunt Aileen.

“I remember my grandfather showing me how to dress slates at the yard we had in Mansfield Road.

“I must have been four years old and it was probably to keep me occupied,” laughed Allan.

“My dad built up the business again after the war, where he saw service in North Africa and Italy.

“He had volunteered in 1941 and found himself repairing army vehicles day and night during the campaign.

“On one occasion he and his friend Peter Davidson from Crieff heard an almighty thud in the middle of the night.

“In the morning they discovered a crater and a shell that had failed to detonate.

“He had another close shave when he strayed beyond the Allies’ frontline and had to get out quickly from behind enemy lines!”

Allan recalls his first apprentice’s wage packet containing the equivalent of £1.50 back in 1962.

Meanwhile, Lynn has unearthed 1971 paperwork showing tradesmen were averaging 50p an hour, with a 46-hour working week commonplace.

Memorable projects and plans to celebrate

Memorable projects include transforming the nearby Balformo Hotel into the Wheel Inn, which has now made way for flats.

Another was winning the main contractor role for a major renovation of Perth’s St Ninians’ Cathedral.

The firm also rebuilt walls and preserved historic gravestones in Greyfriars Cemetery in 2000.

It also carries out maintenance and repairs for various RNLI stations across Scotland.

“For many years we have maintained and refurbished properties for the Gannochy Trust and various country houses, in addition to all the usual domestic and housing association contracts,” said Allan Jnr.

“We’ve worked for generations of the same families.

“That was brought home to me when we discovered my grandad’s signature from 1926 on a zinc roof ridge in Scone’s Bonhard Road, and his uncle Jim’s handiwork was dated 1900.”

Robertsons took over Scone building firm Bruce’s in the mid-1960s. Another local business, Jack Harding, followed a decade later.

The Harding yard remains the base for the current 13-strong workforce.

The team will celebrate the centenary at a dinner at Brown and Blacks in the village.