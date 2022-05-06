‘The time was right’, say directors as Dundee firm acquired by Perth rival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth-based insurance broker has acquired a rival firm in Dundee to enhance its presence in the city.

Perth-based GS Group has acquired Strathtay Insurance Brokers of Clepington Road.

The Dundee firm was founded in 1974 by Charles Robertson.

His successors, Nigel, James and Hannah Robertson, will transition to the GS Group.

Fellow director Alison Duncan plans to retire after assisting with the handover process.

Each of the partners is over 60 and, between them, they have amassed 125 years’ combined service.

Nigel, who joined the business in 1980, said he felt the time was right to “take things a bit easier”.

Strathtay bosses say ‘time was right’

Nigel Robertson said: “We felt the time was right to step back.”

He said the acquisition would ensure clients would enjoy the same quality of service they have come to expect over the years.

Mr Robertson added: “We looked at a number of like-minded firms which would share our business ethos and commitment to our clients.

“We are delighted the GS Group more than matched our expectations.”

He also reflected on widespread changes that have taken place in the insurance industry over the last four decades.

“The financial services industry has evolved,” he added. “We have seen many changes in the types of products available.

“New names have entered the market, with familiar ones such as Commercial Union, General Accident and Norwich Union disappearing.”

He said changes to legislation have given customers far greater financial protection.

“We have been at the forefront of these changes.

“Making sure our clients have received the best in terms of service and the products and insurers we recommend.

Strengthening position within Tayside

GS Group handles about £30 million of business annually.

Founder and managing director George Stubbs, was pleased to add a “well known and respected” business to its portfolio.

He said: “We are delighted to add such a well-known Dundee broker to our portfolio.

“The GS Group started more than 30 years ago and we remain proud of our independent status.

“The acquisition of such a respected firm as Strathtay Insurance Brokers will further strengthen our position in the Dundee and Angus market.

“We are delighted Nigel, James and Hannah will join us at City Quay and we wish Alison a long and happy retirement.

“They are well-known and respected in the local business community.

“We were delighted to be approached to take over the business.

“In addition to day-to-day insurance broking, we offer risk and claims management as well as the full range of financial services products via our sister company, George Stubbs Financial Services Ltd.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”