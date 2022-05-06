‘The time was right’, say directors as Dundee firm acquired by Perth rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The time was right’, say directors as Dundee firm acquired by Perth rival

By Gavin Harper
May 6 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.33am
Strathtay Insurance Brokers' Dundee office.
A Perth-based insurance broker has acquired a rival firm in Dundee to  enhance its presence in the city.

Perth-based GS Group has acquired Strathtay Insurance Brokers of Clepington Road.

The Dundee firm was founded in 1974 by Charles Robertson.

His successors, Nigel, James and Hannah Robertson, will transition to the GS Group.

Fellow director Alison Duncan plans to retire after assisting with the handover process.

Each of the partners is over 60 and, between them, they have amassed 125 years’ combined service.

Nigel, who joined the business in 1980, said he felt the time was right to “take things a bit easier”.

Strathtay bosses say ‘time was right’

Nigel Robertson said: “We felt the time was right to step back.”

He said the acquisition would ensure clients would enjoy the same quality of service they have come to expect over the years.

Mr Robertson added: “We looked at a number of like-minded firms which would share our business ethos and commitment to our clients.

“We are delighted the GS Group more than matched our expectations.”

Alison Duncan, James Robertson, Nigel Robertson, GS Group managing director George Stubbs and senior client director Nick Barr.
He also reflected on widespread changes that have taken place in the insurance industry over the last four decades.

“The financial services industry has evolved,” he added. “We have seen many changes in the types of products available.

“New names have entered the market, with familiar ones such as Commercial Union, General Accident and Norwich Union disappearing.”

He said changes to legislation have given customers far greater financial protection.

“We have been at the forefront of these changes.

“Making sure our clients have received the best in terms of service and the products and insurers we recommend.

Strengthening position within Tayside

GS Group handles about £30 million of business annually.

Founder and managing director George Stubbs, was pleased to add a “well known and respected” business to its portfolio.

He said: “We are delighted to add such a well-known Dundee broker to our portfolio.

“The GS Group started more than 30 years ago and we remain proud of our independent status.

George Stubbs, managing director of the GS Group.
“The acquisition of such a respected firm as Strathtay Insurance Brokers will further strengthen our position in the Dundee and Angus market.

“We are delighted Nigel, James and Hannah will join us at City Quay and we wish Alison a long and happy retirement.

“They are well-known and respected in the local business community.

“We were delighted to be approached to take over the business.

“In addition to day-to-day insurance broking, we offer risk and claims management as well as the full range of financial services products via our sister company, George Stubbs Financial Services Ltd.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”

