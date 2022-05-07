Fife timber firm acquired by rival looking to extend Scottish footprint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife timber firm has been bought by a rival company based in Hull as it looks to extend its Scottish footprint.

MKM Building Supplies has bought Woodrow Timber & Supplies, which has premises in Dunfermline.

The business, which supplies timber, sheet and joinery products, was founded in 1979 as Rowan Timber Supplies.

It rebranded last year to Woodrow Timber & Supplies.

Woodrow also has branches in Ayr and Airdrie. The acquisition takes the total number of MKM outlets in the UK to 97.

It also follows MKM’s purchase of Spey Valley Timber and formation of branches in Peterhead and Inverness last year.

MKM made a substantial investment to open its Dundee branch in 2020.

Ensuring firm ‘best positioned’ to grow

Woodrow managing director Nick Higgins said: “After many years of building our reputation, product offering and services in the Scottish timber industry, we wanted to make sure the business was best positioned to continue to grow.

“Ensuring the future of our three branches was incredibly important to us.

“We are confident that they will continue to go from strength to strength under MKM’s leadership.”

MKM chief executive Kate Tinsley was pleased to have completed a deal for the firm, based on Elgin Street in Dunfermline.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Woodrow Timber & Supplies to the MKM family.

“I speak for everyone at MKM when I say we are looking forward to building on the successes of both businesses together.

“With more than 40 years of experience and expertise, we are confident that Woodrow is the right partner to help us drive further growth and success in Scotland.”

‘Seamless’ sale of Fife timber business

The sale was facilitated by Dundee-based law firm Blackadders.

Its team working on the deal comprised chairman Peter Duff and corporate associate Dario Demarco.

Other members of the firm’s real estate and employment teams were also involved.

Mr Higgins said: “Thanks to all the team at Blackadders for their hard work and for managing the sale process so seamlessly.

“Peter and his team have always supported us with pragmatic advice and are quick to provide solutions.

“It was clear to us that we wanted them on our side to steer us through the sale.”