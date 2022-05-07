Fife timber firm acquired by rival looking to extend Scottish footprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife timber firm acquired by rival looking to extend Scottish footprint

By Gavin Harper
May 7 2022, 5.55am
Woodrow Timber & Supplies in Dunfermline has been bought.
Woodrow Timber & Supplies in Dunfermline has been bought.

A Fife timber firm has been bought by a rival company based in Hull as it looks to extend its Scottish footprint.

MKM Building Supplies has bought Woodrow Timber & Supplies, which has premises in Dunfermline.

The business, which supplies timber, sheet and joinery products, was founded in 1979 as Rowan Timber Supplies.

It rebranded last year to Woodrow Timber & Supplies.

Woodrow also has branches in Ayr and Airdrie. The acquisition takes the total number of MKM outlets in the UK to 97.

It also follows MKM’s purchase of Spey Valley Timber and formation of branches in Peterhead and Inverness last year.

MKM made a substantial investment to open its Dundee branch in 2020.

Ensuring firm ‘best positioned’ to grow

Woodrow managing director Nick Higgins said: “After many years of building our reputation, product offering and services in the Scottish timber industry, we wanted to make sure the business was best positioned to continue to grow.

“Ensuring the future of our three branches was incredibly important to us.

“We are confident that they will continue to go from strength to strength under MKM’s leadership.”

MKM chief executive Kate Tinsley was pleased to have completed a deal for the firm, based on Elgin Street in Dunfermline.

MKM Building Supplies Dundee branch directors Barclay Scott and Ross MacGregor with staff.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Woodrow Timber & Supplies to the MKM family.

“I speak for everyone at MKM when I say we are looking forward to building on the successes of both businesses together.

“With more than 40 years of experience and expertise, we are confident that Woodrow is the right partner to help us drive further growth and success in Scotland.”

‘Seamless’ sale of Fife timber business

The sale was facilitated by Dundee-based law firm Blackadders.

Its team working on the deal comprised chairman Peter Duff and corporate associate Dario Demarco.

Other members of the firm’s real estate and employment teams were also involved.

Mr Higgins said: “Thanks to all the team at Blackadders for their hard work and for managing the sale process so seamlessly.

MKM has almost 100 branches in the UK.

“Peter and his team have always supported us with pragmatic advice and are quick to provide solutions.

“It was clear to us that we wanted them on our side to steer us through the sale.”

