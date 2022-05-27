Customers face 54-mile round trip as Perthshire opticians close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Customers face 54-mile round trip as Perthshire opticians close

By Rob McLaren
May 27 2022, 2.26pm Updated: May 27 2022, 5.06pm
Pitlochry Opticians
Pitlochry Opticians.

A Pitlochry opticians has closed with customers told their eye appointments will now be almost 30 miles away in Perth.

National chain Duncan and Todd acquired Pitlochry Opticians from its retiring owner but closed the shop.

Instead customers have been told their appointments will be at Duncan and Todd’s new premises in Perth.

The 54-mile round trip would take at least 40 minutes each way by car.

Why is Pitlochry Opticians closing?

A statement from Duncan and Todd said it could not keep the shop open due to difficulties finding staff.

It said: “We exhausted all options to keep the Pitlochry store open.

“But challenges with recruiting staff meant we took the decision to focus on the brand new Perth store, where we are already welcoming patients from Pitlochry.”

The optometrist will have “options for individual patients who are unable to travel into Perth.”

Meanwhile Duncan and Todd has moved to larger premises in Perth, into the former Danscot Print shop in Kinnoull Street.

Duncan and Todd’s Perth branch in Kinnoull Street, Perth.

Duncan and Todd’s existing Perth branch, under the 20 20 Opticians banner, in George Street will also close.

Difficult decision to close Pitlochry Opticians

Pitlochry Opticians owner Belinda Redden said it was a difficult decision to retire after a career in optometry spanning 40 years.

She worked for Duncan and Todd in Peterhead, Aberdeen and Inverurie before being a business owner in Pitlochry.

She said: “We have been very lucky to live and work in Pitlochry.

“It has been a lovely place to work and bring up our family and our patients have become friends.

“I am very pleased that the practice is merging with Duncan and Todd, with whom I have close links.

Duncan and Todd’s Perth branch team of Susan Neilson, Laura Pratt, Lisa Hazzard and Michelle Snowball.

“I have no doubt that our patients will continue to receive a high level of care and personal service at the new branch in Perth.”

Pitlochry staff member Lisa Hazzard will transfer to a new position with Duncan and Todd in the Perth branch.

Pitlochry Opticians caused headlines last year when a series of explicit photos were linked to the business under Google searches.

At the time it said the person photographed had no connection to the business and they were “mortified”.

Duncan and Todd expansion

Duncan and Todd has 44 branches across Scotland.

It trades as 20 20 Opticians south of Tayside and as Duncan and Todd in the north.

In recent years it has acquired Black & Lizars in Perth, Neil Cuthbert & Partners in Dundee and, just last month, the Spectacle Company in Montrose.

Managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to be welcoming patients from Pitlochry Opticians to our new store in Perth, along with Lisa who will continue to be a familiar, friendly face.

Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus.

“As a fellow long-established independent optometrist which is committed to providing a high quality and personal service to the local community, Pitlochry Opticians was a great fit for us.

“Our combined team is excited to be moving to a new premises in the city centre.”

