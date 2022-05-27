Customers face 54-mile round trip as Perthshire opticians close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Pitlochry opticians has closed with customers told their eye appointments will now be almost 30 miles away in Perth.

National chain Duncan and Todd acquired Pitlochry Opticians from its retiring owner but closed the shop.

Instead customers have been told their appointments will be at Duncan and Todd’s new premises in Perth.

The 54-mile round trip would take at least 40 minutes each way by car.

Why is Pitlochry Opticians closing?

A statement from Duncan and Todd said it could not keep the shop open due to difficulties finding staff.

It said: “We exhausted all options to keep the Pitlochry store open.

“But challenges with recruiting staff meant we took the decision to focus on the brand new Perth store, where we are already welcoming patients from Pitlochry.”

The optometrist will have “options for individual patients who are unable to travel into Perth.”

Meanwhile Duncan and Todd has moved to larger premises in Perth, into the former Danscot Print shop in Kinnoull Street.

Duncan and Todd’s existing Perth branch, under the 20 20 Opticians banner, in George Street will also close.

Difficult decision to close Pitlochry Opticians

Pitlochry Opticians owner Belinda Redden said it was a difficult decision to retire after a career in optometry spanning 40 years.

She worked for Duncan and Todd in Peterhead, Aberdeen and Inverurie before being a business owner in Pitlochry.

She said: “We have been very lucky to live and work in Pitlochry.

“It has been a lovely place to work and bring up our family and our patients have become friends.

“I am very pleased that the practice is merging with Duncan and Todd, with whom I have close links.

“I have no doubt that our patients will continue to receive a high level of care and personal service at the new branch in Perth.”

Pitlochry staff member Lisa Hazzard will transfer to a new position with Duncan and Todd in the Perth branch.

Pitlochry Opticians caused headlines last year when a series of explicit photos were linked to the business under Google searches.

At the time it said the person photographed had no connection to the business and they were “mortified”.

Duncan and Todd expansion

Duncan and Todd has 44 branches across Scotland.

It trades as 20 20 Opticians south of Tayside and as Duncan and Todd in the north.

In recent years it has acquired Black & Lizars in Perth, Neil Cuthbert & Partners in Dundee and, just last month, the Spectacle Company in Montrose.

Managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to be welcoming patients from Pitlochry Opticians to our new store in Perth, along with Lisa who will continue to be a familiar, friendly face.

“As a fellow long-established independent optometrist which is committed to providing a high quality and personal service to the local community, Pitlochry Opticians was a great fit for us.

“Our combined team is excited to be moving to a new premises in the city centre.”