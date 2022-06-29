Cost of living crisis could boost public transport, says Stagecoach boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living crisis could boost public transport, says Stagecoach boss

By Rob McLaren
June 29 2022, 3.29pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.35pm
Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths.

The cost of living crisis could see more use of public transport, according to the boss of Perth bus firm Stagecoach.

Martin Griffiths said the recently acquired company was not immune from “global macro-economic headwinds”.

However, he is upbeat on its prospects as new financial results show its “return to growth”.

The chief executive believes the squeeze on incomes as inflation soars could see more passengers on buses.

He said: “We believe our good value public transport services offer consumers help in managing the cost-of-living challenges and high fuel and energy prices, supporting our ambitions around modal shift from car to bus.

“In addition, we are making good progress with the delivery of our sustainability strategy and our transition plans, including introducing fleets of new zero emission buses.

“Looking ahead, public transport remains critical to economic recovery, healthy and connected communities, levelling up the country, and delivering a net zero future.

“I am confident Stagecoach has positive long-term prospects.”

More profits ahead of bus takeover

Stagecoach increased its revenues and profits ahead of its takeover by a private equity firm.

Stagecoach delisted from the London stock exchange on Tuesday after the acquisition by DWS Infrastructure for £595 million. It marked the end of an almost 30-year spell as a listed company.

The business will retain its headquarters in Perth, where it recently opened a new contact centre.

New financial results for the year ending April 30 show signs of recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

Revenue for the financial year is £1.2 billion, up from £928m in 2021. Pre-tax profits also increased from £17m to £44.1m.

During the year Stagecoach said there was a reduction in net debt from £312.6m to £224.3m.

Bidding war for Stagecoach

The company said it is working collaboratively with national and local government to deliver and improve essential bus services.

Last month, Stagecoach sealed a £20m deal to buy Kelsian Group’s east London bus operations.

DWS Infrastructure’s successful bid for Stagecoach followed an all-share offer by National Express made in December, which would have meant Stagecoach’s headquarters moving to Birmingham.

Stagecoach shareholders, including founding siblings Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag, then backed the all cash offer from DWS.

