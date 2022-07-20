Tayside estate agents report some of biggest sales increases in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside estate agents report some of biggest sales increases in Scotland

By Gavin Harper
July 20 2022, 11.11am Updated: July 20 2022, 11.57am
The property market is buoyant in Tayside and Fife.
Despite many estate agent businesses across the UK experiencing a drop in sales, agents across Tayside and Fife are bucking the trend.

In Dundee, there has been a 23.6% rise in year-on-year sales volumes, while Perth estate agents have performed even better, with a 27.2% increase.

In Kirkcaldy, estate agents saw a 19% increase in year-on-year volume of sales.

That is according to to a study by Homesearch, the data and estate agent prospecting platform.

It analysed its property data to find out which agents in Scotland by postcode area have experienced the best or toughest market conditions

Perth and Dundee in top 10

The increases put Perth in fifth and Dundee eighth in the top 10 performing areas in Scotland. Kirkcaldy placed in 11th.

Top of the list was the Outer Hebrides, the best-selling area for agents nationally.

It has experienced a 62% increase in sales transactions for the same period.

A key part of the study was to identify which postcodes are the most and least lucrative to estate agents.

Dundee
The housing market is strong in Dundee according to the Homesearch data.

In Dundee, there were over £815m of property sales generated by agents in the last 12 months.

The research found that Dundee estate agents have seen a 5.5% (£9,065) increase in average house prices year-on-year.

This rise ranks the city in eighth position nationally in terms of the size of the price increase, with 81% of areas across Scotland having seen a positive uplift in sale prices.

The top 10 across Scotland

  1. Outer Hebrides: +62%
  2. Aberdeen: +42%
  3. Edinburgh: +30%
  4. Renfrewshire: +27.7%
  5. Perth: +27.2%
  6. Glasgow: +25.7%
  7. Dumfries and Galloway: +25.5%
  8. Dundee: +23.6%
  9. Inverness: +21%
  10. Kilmarnock: +21%

Buoyant housing market

Speed of sale is also key to estate agent businesses in Dundee.

Properties take an average of 43 days to sell subject to contract from the date they went on the market.

Homesearch chief operating officer Sam Hunter said the figures show the housing market is strong locally.

“It’s very clear from our data that the housing market in Dundee is buoyant compared to other areas of the UK,” he said.

Sam added: “At a time when house prices have risen significantly in the last 12 months, the challenge facing estate agent businesses – that aren’t experiencing rapid growth – is mainly a chronic shortage of sellable housing stock.

“Those agents will clearly have to work harder than ever to stimulate the market and win new instructions if they are to drive higher sales transactions.”

Sam Hunter, co-founder and chief operating officer at Homesearch.
Mr Hunter said the Homesearch study shows the strength of the market in Perth too.

He said as well as sales up 27%, house prices have increased by £4,945 in the Fair City.

“The market in Perth is also strong, with sales transactions up 27% year-on-year – the fifth highest area in Scotland.

“A key trend we’re noticing from our market data in Scotland is that very few sellers are reducing the price of their property, despite fears of rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

“For the moment, the market is still performing well.”

