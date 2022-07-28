Angus 3D printing firm invests in new people, equipment and premises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus 3D printing company is investing in new people, equipment and premises.

Brechin-based Angus 3D Solutions, led by manufacturing veteran Andy Simpson, is taking on its first apprentice

18-year-old Ritchie Webster begins his four year modern apprenticeship in additive and subtractive manufacturing on Monday.

He’s been gaining work experience at Angus 3D Solutions since September last year after contacting the firm.

Ritchie will work four days a week at the business with one day at Dundee & Angus College for the first three years of his apprenticeship, moving to five days within the business in the final year.

Andy expects the cost of the apprenticeship over four years to be in the region of £65,000.

He also hopes to take on another new member of staff in October or November – when the business intends to move to larger premises at the town’s Montrose Road Industrial Estate.

This will allow the company to increase its manufacturing space by 250% and will also see £100,000 spent on more equipment and improvements to its manufacturing processes.

Blueprint for growth

Andy, who got his start in industry through an apprenticeship, said the moves should see the company increase its sales.

He said: “I’m delighted to be able to create local jobs as part of my new growth plan, which aims to take our turnover past £400,000 by the end of 2023.

“Having Ritchie do his modern apprenticeship while working with us will allow us to develop our capabilities further through him.

“We’re grateful for the excellent support we’ve had from Angus Council over the years.

“But the larger premises at Montrose Road Industrial Estate are better suited to our current and future needs.

“They will enable us to increase production capacity to realise our forecast growth.”

The purchase of a water jet cutter earlier this year was made an £8,000 BIG Fund grant from Angus Council.

Angus 3D Solutions supports multiple industries in Scotland and beyond – from manufacturing, medical and oil & gas to horticulture automation, transport, aviation and satellite launch projects.

Its clients include W.L. Gore Ltd, Johnstons of Elgin, Intelligent Growth Solutions and a Formula 1 team.