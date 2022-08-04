4J Studios: Dundee tech firm behind Minecraft success ‘performing well’ despite second £3m sales fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4J Studios: Dundee tech firm behind Minecraft success ‘performing well’ despite second £3m sales fall

By Gavin Harper
August 4 2022, 5.55am
Dundee entrepreneurs Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl.
The Dundee tech firm which has played a large part in the continued global success of the Minecraft video game continues to “perform well” despite its second consecutive drop in sales.

4J Studios has developed versions of the popular block-building game for a variety of video games consoles, as well as mobile devices, since 2012.

Newly published accounts for the business, run by Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, show sales fell for the year to October 2021 by more than £3 million.

Turnover dropped to £7.8m from £10.3m the year previous. Turnover for 4J Studios in 2019 was £13.5m.

In his strategic report published alongside the accounts, Mr Burns said:

“The business has continued to perform well despite a fall in revenue during the year.

“The directors are satisfied with the position at the end of the year.”

Chris van der Kuyl is chairman of 4J Studios.
Pre-tax profits were also significantly down for the tech firm. They fell from £8.6m in 2020 to £2m for the reporting period.

Its net assets fell only slightly, but remained above £45m.

Keeping pace with new technology

Mr Burns said the company keeps up-to-date with new technology and the development of new platforms.

He said: “The company’s revenue is dependent on the sale and development of video games.

“The success of the company is subject to the uncertainties regarding the popularity inherent in creating new products and changes in technology.

“The company ensures it stays up to date with new technology, ensuring their products are developed to be used over multiple platforms and keep pace with the new platforms released.”

4J Studios owners Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns won a Bafta for Minecraft.
With customers in different global markets, Mr Burns said 4J Studios also takes steps to mitigate its exposure to exchange rates.

Gaming phenomenon Minecraft surpassed 1 trillion views on Youtube late last year.

He added: “As the company has significant levels of investments, there is a risk that investment levels could decline.

“This is addressed by holding a diversified portfolio of investments.”

Meanwhile, the accounts show headcount at 4J Studios rose by eight to 46.

In April this year, the gaming duo made a £1m investment to support young businesses.

