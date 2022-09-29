UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first fully vegan hotel in the UK, set within Perthshire woodland, is for sale for nearly £1 million.

Saorsa Hotel 1875 in Pitlochry was opened by Jack McLaren-Stewart and his parents Sandra and John in 2019.

At the time, Jack said the family were opening the venture because of the lack of options available to vegans in Perthshire.

As well as having a vegan bar and restaurant, the staff uniforms at the hotel are ethically sourced.

Its commitment to being 100% vegan means housekeeping products are eco-friendly and have not been tested on animals.

Even the hotel’s power system, Ecotricity, is Vegan Society certified and the getaway is dog-friendly.

Perthshire hotel is a ‘unique opportunity’

Christie and Co is handling the sale of the hotel.

Its current owners are looking to focus on other business interests, the agents said.

The owners did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

Saorsa Hotel 1875 is on the market for £975,000.

A brochure advertising the hotel for sale states: “Saorsa Hotel 1875 is set within a beautiful and private wooded area in Pitlochry.

“A unique opportunity to acquire a profitable hotel business located in the town of Pitlochry and the only fully vegan hotel in the UK.

“This area of Perthshire is a hot spot for tourists all year round with the town hosting events such as Enchanted Forest, Highland Games and Art & Culture.”

The hotel features a bar and lounge which can accommodate around 50 people, and an additional dining room.

The commercial kitchen and food prep station is accessed via the reception area as well as storage and laundry facilities.

All 11 rooms are on the first floor.

Last year, planning permission was granted for the alterations and extension to the hotel to form a cookery school.

One of several Tayside hotels for sale

Outside, there is a detached 19th century baronial edifice within a private secluded garden.

There is private parking available to the front with a large garden. The hotel is set within about an acre of private woodland grounds.

There is owners’ accommodation on the ground floor and to the rear of the property, this also has private access to the garden.

The Pitlochry property is one of several hotels across Tayside and Fife being sold by the agents.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel and 235-acre estate are for sale for £6 million.

A hotel on Courier Country’s most expensive street is on the market for £3.5m.

And another hotel in Pitlochry, the Pine Trees Hotel, is on the market for £3m.