UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m

By Gavin Harper
September 29 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 29 2022, 12.24pm
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.
Saorsa 1875 Hotel in Pitlochry is for sale.

The first fully vegan hotel in the UK, set within Perthshire woodland, is for sale for nearly £1 million.

Saorsa Hotel 1875 in Pitlochry was opened by Jack McLaren-Stewart and his parents Sandra and John in 2019.

At the time, Jack said the family were opening the venture because of the lack of options available to vegans in Perthshire.

As well as having a vegan bar and restaurant, the staff uniforms at the hotel are ethically sourced.

Its commitment to being 100% vegan means housekeeping products are eco-friendly and have not been tested on animals.

Even the hotel’s power system, Ecotricity, is Vegan Society certified and the getaway is dog-friendly.

Perthshire hotel is a ‘unique opportunity’

Christie and Co is handling the sale of the hotel.

Its current owners are looking to focus on other business interests, the agents said.

The owners did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

Saorsa Hotel 1875 is on the market for £975,000.

Saorsa 1875 Hotel.

A brochure advertising the hotel for sale states: “Saorsa Hotel 1875 is set within a beautiful and private wooded area in Pitlochry.

“A unique opportunity to acquire a profitable hotel business located in the town of Pitlochry and the only fully vegan hotel in the UK.

“This area of Perthshire is a hot spot for tourists all year round with the town hosting events such as Enchanted Forest, Highland Games and Art & Culture.”

Inside the vegan hotel.

The hotel features a bar and lounge which can accommodate around 50 people, and an additional dining room.

The commercial kitchen and food prep station is accessed via the reception area as well as storage and laundry facilities.

All 11 rooms are on the first floor.

Last year, planning permission was granted for the alterations and extension to the hotel to form a cookery school.

One of several Tayside hotels for sale

Outside, there is a detached 19th century baronial edifice within a private secluded garden.

There is private parking available to the front with a large garden. The hotel is set within about an acre of private woodland grounds.

Jack McLaren-Stewart and his mum Sandra.

There is owners’ accommodation on the ground floor and to the rear of the property, this also has private access to the garden.

The Pitlochry property is one of several hotels across Tayside and Fife being sold by the agents.

The 53-bedroom Ballathie House Hotel and 235-acre estate are for sale for £6 million.

A hotel on Courier Country’s most expensive street is on the market for £3.5m.

And another hotel in Pitlochry, the Pine Trees Hotel, is on the market for £3m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
Under the guarantee, state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Real concern’ for pensioners banking on triple lock
H&M has revealed it took a £170 million hit from its exit from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine (Katie Collins/ PA)
H&M to cut costs by £160m as it takes hit from inflation and Russia…
Shares dropped in London on Thursday morning (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention
A mortgages ticking timebomb awaits if UK interest rate rises follow market predictions, Martin Lewis has warned (PA)
Mortgages ticking timebomb if interest rates rise as predicted – Martin Lewis
The Co-op revealed a plunge in profits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Profits tumble at Co-op amid soaring energy and labour costs
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers said trade was impacted by the summer heatwave and rail strikes (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
Heatwave and rail strikes disrupt trade at All Bar One owner M&B
The hotel group said on September 6 that it had been targeted by hackers who had disrupted its booking systems (PA)
Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack
Liz Truss (PA)
Truss insists mini-budget is the ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil
Next has cut targets for the rest of the year after weak sales in August (Ian West/PA)
Next slashes guidance after inflation bites for customers

Most Read

1
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters
Car stolen from Methil Street
Search launched for car stolen from Methil street
Paul McGowan celebrates a derby winner in front of Dundee United fans in 2017.
'A dying breed': Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park

Editor's Picks