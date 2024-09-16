Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction

A Dundee city centre premises which has been empty for almost 15 years will be offered at auction later this month.

Victoria Wine closed its shop in Reform Street, Dundee, in November 2009, with the premises lying empty ever since.

There have been many attempts to sell or rent the property over the years.

Most recently, DM Hall offered the unit for sale with an asking price of £160,000.

Hopes were raised that there would be a new future for the shop in March this year when an application was lodged with Dundee City Council to transform the site into a dental practice.

The application was successful but no work has taken place.

Now, the unit is being offered for sale by Acuitus at an online auction on September 25. The property has a guide price of £100,000.

Dundee Victoria Wine auction

Research by The Courier identified it as the longest vacancy in the city centre’s most popular streets.

Three other Reform Street properties also feature on the list. Units which once contained Hynds Amusement Arcade, Amplifon and Cooper and McKenzie have all been empty for more than five years.

The listing states the property has 854 sq ft of floor space and 1,270 sq ft of basement.

It adds: “The unit has fully glazed frontages onto both Reform Street and Bank Street. Internally the ground floor accommodation provides an open plan retail space along-with a back shop/staff area.

“The basement, a former wine bar with a large open plan area, along with several storage rooms and toilet facilities.”

Mhairi Archibald, Scottish consultant for Acuitus, said it would appeal to an “entrepreneurial buyer”.

She said: “The property at 38-40 Reform Street offers an excellent change of use.

“While permission has been granted for a dental surgery the change in status also offers the potential for other alternative uses.”

First Quench administration

Victoria Wine left Reform Street on November 25 2009 after parent company First Quench went into administration.

Signs for Victoria Wine and sister company Threshers are still visible on the building, with offers including bulk discounts, free glass loans and a delivery service.

Inside there is still shelving used for wine bottles, with a price tag for a £6.49 bottle of cabernet sauvignon visible through the window.

The Courier’s high street tracker monitors the empty and occupied units in Dundee city centre.