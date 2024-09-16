Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction

The former Victoria Wine unit has a low guide price after years of failing to attract a tenant.

By Rob McLaren
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Victoria Wine on Reform Street has stood empty for more than 14 years, according to data from our high street trackers. - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre premises which has been empty for almost 15 years will be offered at auction later this month.

Victoria Wine closed its shop in Reform Street, Dundee, in November 2009, with the premises lying empty ever since.

There have been many attempts to sell or rent the property over the years.

Most recently, DM Hall offered the unit for sale with an asking price of £160,000.

Hopes were raised that there would be a new future for the shop in March this year when an application was lodged with Dundee City Council to transform the site into a dental practice.

The application was successful but no work has taken place.

Now, the unit is being offered for sale by Acuitus at an online auction on September 25. The property has a guide price of £100,000.

Dundee Victoria Wine auction

Research by The Courier identified it as the longest vacancy in the city centre’s most popular streets.

Three other Reform Street properties also feature on the list. Units which once contained Hynds Amusement Arcade, Amplifon and Cooper and McKenzie have all been empty for more than five years.

The listing states the property has 854 sq ft of floor space and 1,270 sq ft of basement.

It adds: “The unit has fully glazed frontages onto both Reform Street and Bank Street. Internally the ground floor accommodation provides an open plan retail space along-with a back shop/staff area.

Victoria Wine when it was still trading in Reform Street, Dundee in 2009. Image: Google Maps

“The basement, a former wine bar with a large open plan area, along with several storage rooms and toilet facilities.”

Mhairi Archibald, Scottish consultant for Acuitus, said it would appeal to an “entrepreneurial buyer”.

She said: “The property at 38-40 Reform Street offers an excellent change of use.

“While permission has been granted for a dental surgery the change in status also offers the potential for other alternative uses.”

First Quench administration

Victoria Wine left Reform Street on November 25 2009 after parent company First Quench went into administration.

Signs for Victoria Wine and sister company Threshers are still visible on the building, with offers including bulk discounts, free glass loans and a delivery service.

Inside there is still shelving used for wine bottles, with a price tag for a £6.49 bottle of cabernet sauvignon visible through the window.

The Courier’s high street tracker monitors the empty and occupied units in Dundee city centre.

