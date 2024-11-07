Highland Perthshire caravan park changes hands after 70 years under same family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Perthshire caravan park changes hands after 70 years under same family

The Hay family ran Faskally Caravan Park after buying it in 1954.

By Paul Malik
Faskally Caravan Park. Image: Faskally Caravan Park
Faskally Caravan Park. Image: Faskally Caravan Park

For 70 years, the Hay family has overseen every inch of Faskally Caravan Park.

They have witnessed holiday habits come and go and now the owners of one of the most picturesque destinations in Highland Perthshire have decided to pass their business on.

Faskally Caravan Park extends to more than 30 acres and has around 330 pitches.

It has a mix of private static and lodge holiday homes, an established hire fleet, and an extensive number touring caravan pitches.

And, having operated the park since 1954, the Hay family are handing the keys over to fellow Scots holiday park operators the Woods.

Faskally Caravan Park changes pitch

Wood Leisure operate a number of holiday parks in Scotland, including in Blairgowrie and Deeside.

They are now the owners of Faskally Caravan Park, after securing the “emotional” transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Ian Hay, whose parents purchased Faskally in the 1950s, said it was imperative for the family that any new owner would carry the same business beliefs before selling the firm.

“It was very important that we were able to ensure our family park was sold to a similar family operator to ourselves with a shared ethos.

Faskally Caravan Park. Image: Supplied/ Faskally Caravan Park

“We feel that Colliers found that fit for us with Wood Leisure and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

In a post on social media, he added: “We would like to say a fond farewell to all our loyal customers we’ve had at Faskally over the years.

“It’s a very emotional day for us after 70 years of being our family business through the generations.

“We want to thank you all for your custom and support over the years. And we are confident that the Wood family will carry on the family business ethos, and we wish them every success for the future.

“We have known the Woods over many years and we are happy that Faskally is in safe hands going forward.

“Thank you all so much for being part of our journey.”

Wood Leisure

Margaret Wood, of Wood Leisure, said the company wanted to maintain the same feel in the holiday park.

The Wood Leisure family. Left to right, Sarah Wood MacGregor, Rachel Wood Dishington, Colin Wood, Margaret Wood and Kirsty Wood Thomson at their Blairgowrie Holiday Park, Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

She said: “We are delighted to secure the acquisition of Faskally and we look forward to maintaining the same family-run feel and high standards that the Hays have maintained for last 70 years.”

Undisclosed fee for Faskally Caravan Park

The confidential deal, which was settled for an undisclosed sum, was arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers said: “The market has had its ups and downs in recent times, but the demand for well-located, high-quality property remains extremely strong.

“This business ticked every box for the buyer – an established business, in a top location with the ability to further grow under their mantra of enjoying the great outdoors.

“A sale is always an emotional journey for private family owners who have owned businesses for many decades which makes applicant selection and discretion absolutely key.

“It’s been a pleasure to bring together two parties who share a very similar ethos with minimal business disturbance and in the knowledge of complete continuity for the customer.”

Conversation