Highland Perthshire caravan park changes hands after 70 years under same family

For 70 years, the Hay family has overseen every inch of Faskally Caravan Park.

They have witnessed holiday habits come and go and now the owners of one of the most picturesque destinations in Highland Perthshire have decided to pass their business on.

Faskally Caravan Park extends to more than 30 acres and has around 330 pitches.

It has a mix of private static and lodge holiday homes, an established hire fleet, and an extensive number touring caravan pitches.

And, having operated the park since 1954, the Hay family are handing the keys over to fellow Scots holiday park operators the Woods.

Faskally Caravan Park changes pitch

Wood Leisure operate a number of holiday parks in Scotland, including in Blairgowrie and Deeside.

They are now the owners of Faskally Caravan Park, after securing the “emotional” transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Ian Hay, whose parents purchased Faskally in the 1950s, said it was imperative for the family that any new owner would carry the same business beliefs before selling the firm.

“It was very important that we were able to ensure our family park was sold to a similar family operator to ourselves with a shared ethos.

“We feel that Colliers found that fit for us with Wood Leisure and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

In a post on social media, he added: “We would like to say a fond farewell to all our loyal customers we’ve had at Faskally over the years.

“It’s a very emotional day for us after 70 years of being our family business through the generations.

“We want to thank you all for your custom and support over the years. And we are confident that the Wood family will carry on the family business ethos, and we wish them every success for the future.

“We have known the Woods over many years and we are happy that Faskally is in safe hands going forward.

“Thank you all so much for being part of our journey.”

Wood Leisure

Margaret Wood, of Wood Leisure, said the company wanted to maintain the same feel in the holiday park.

She said: “We are delighted to secure the acquisition of Faskally and we look forward to maintaining the same family-run feel and high standards that the Hays have maintained for last 70 years.”

Undisclosed fee for Faskally Caravan Park

The confidential deal, which was settled for an undisclosed sum, was arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers said: “The market has had its ups and downs in recent times, but the demand for well-located, high-quality property remains extremely strong.

“This business ticked every box for the buyer – an established business, in a top location with the ability to further grow under their mantra of enjoying the great outdoors.

“A sale is always an emotional journey for private family owners who have owned businesses for many decades which makes applicant selection and discretion absolutely key.

“It’s been a pleasure to bring together two parties who share a very similar ethos with minimal business disturbance and in the knowledge of complete continuity for the customer.”