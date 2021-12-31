Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

New Year Honours: St Andrews professors recognised for environmental work

By Scott Milne
December 31 2021, 10.30pm
st andrews honours
Professor Alisa Hall.

Two professors from St Andrews University have been recognised in the New Year Honours list for their careers working on green issues.

Ailsa Hall, a professor in biology, is to be made an OBE for her decades working in environmental protection and epidemiology.

Professor Hall was also the former director of the Sea Mammal Research Unit (SMRU).

Also receiving an honour is St Andrews professor Anne Magurran, who will be made a CBE for services to biodiversity.

‘Very honoured’

As part of her work with the SMRU, Professor Hall led a research team dedicated to preserving and conserving biodiversity in the seas.

The work has influenced government policy on the protection of marine mammal populations around British waters.

It has also enabled the development of renewable energy sources such as wind and tidal energy. All while managing marine resources.

Professor Hall said she was “very honoured” to be awarded an OBE.

St Andrews University.

“I would like to thank all the staff and students at the SMRU for their support and dedication.

“The health of our oceans remains in jeopardy, so an understanding of how marine species may respond to future change continues to be crucial.”

Professor Hall’s work has also helped identify the cause of mass mortality events in marine mammals. This has seen a particular focus on the impact of pathogens, pollutants and toxins on seals and whales.

Recognised for bettering our understanding of biodiversity

Professor Magurran is a professor of ecology and evolution in the Centre for Biological Diversity at St Andrews University.

She is also part of the university’s Scottish Oceans Institute, which conducts research in marine science.

st andrews honours
Professor Anne Magurran has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

She has worked with experts across the globe – including Brazil, Malaysia and Thailand – on biodiversity, one of the most pressing issues of climate change.

Her work has also explored how biodiversity changed during the Anthropocene. That is a loosely-defined time period marking human impact on ecosystems.

That project used a biodiversity database to catalogue changes in nearly 400 ecosystems around the world.

New Year Honours: More on this year's awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]