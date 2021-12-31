New Year Honours 2022: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

The New Year Honours list for 2022 has been revealed – with recipients from various walks of life across Tayside and Fife.

Among the best-known faces to receive a gong from the Queen this year are Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, who has been knighted; actress Joanna Lumley, who becomes a dame, and James Bond star Daniel Craig, who has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Mel Brown from the Spice Girls, dancer Ashley Banjo, presenter Kate Garraway, money saving expert Martin Lewis and actress Vanessa Redgrave are also receiving honours, along with sporting stars like Emma Raducanu and Tom Daley.

But many locals have been rewarded for their work in a variety of fields.

The full list for Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife is as follows:

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Angus Nicoll, Kennoway, Fife : Managing director of Peter Greig & Co Ltd. For services to the textile industry.

: Managing director of Peter Greig & Co Ltd. For services to the textile industry. Lorna Ward, Dundee : For services to children’s hearings in Dundee.

: For services to children’s hearings in Dundee. Graeme Anderson, Monifieth, Angus : Lead events planning officer for Tayside Division, Police Scotland. For services to event planning and law and order in Dundee.

: Lead events planning officer for Tayside Division, Police Scotland. For services to event planning and law and order in Dundee. Dr Margaret Ellis, Monifieth, Angus (also lecturer at St Andrews University): For services to dementia care and to the community in St Andrews, Fife.

Laura Baxter, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to the Special Olympics.

For services to the Special Olympics. Ian Philip, Perth, Perth and Kinross: For services to the community in Dunning, Perthshire.

For services to the community in Dunning, Perthshire. Jacqueline Maxwell, Broughty Ferry, Dundee: Head of customer relations at SSE. For services to the energy supply industry.

Head of customer relations at SSE. For services to the energy supply industry. Matthew Clark, Ladybank, Fife : Chief of staff for the Scottish Liberal Democrats at the Scottish Parliament. For services to politics.

: Chief of staff for the Scottish Liberal Democrats at the Scottish Parliament. For services to politics. Owen Miller, Dunfermline, Fife: For services to athletics.

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire)

Valerie Cockrell, Dunfermline, Fife : Chief officer at Official Seed Testing Station for Scotland, Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture. For services to Scottish agriculture.

: Chief officer at Official Seed Testing Station for Scotland, Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture. For services to Scottish agriculture. Prof Ailsa Hall, St Andrews, Fife: Director of the Sea Mammal Research Unit, and Professor of biology at the University of St Andrews. For services to environmental protection and epidemiology.

Geoffrey Brown, Perth, Perth and Kinross : Chairman of St Johnstone Football Club. For services to Scottish football and to the community in Perth.

: Chairman of St Johnstone Football Club. For services to Scottish football and to the community in Perth. Prof John Forsythe, Perth, Perth and Kinross : Medical director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to transplant surgery and Covid-19.

: Medical director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to transplant surgery and Covid-19. Paul Durrant, Broughty Ferry, Dundee: Director of UK Games Talent and Finance CIC. For services to the games industry and education.

CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire)

Prof Anne Magurran FRSE, St Andrews, Fife: Professor of ecology and evolution, Centre for Biological Diversity and the Scottish Oceans Institute at the University of St Andrews. For services to biodiversity.

Professor of ecology and evolution, Centre for Biological Diversity and the Scottish Oceans Institute at the University of St Andrews. For services to biodiversity. Linda Brown, Kirkcaldy, Fife : Chief executive officer at the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority. For services to justice and the victims of crime.

: Chief executive officer at the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority. For services to justice and the victims of crime. Timothy Edward Douglas Allan, Dundee/Muckhart, Clackmannanshire: For services to business, charity and the arts.

BEM (British Empire Medal)