Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teacher Eileen Haggarty ‘astonished’ at honours list recognition for three decades in schools

By Cheryl Peebles
December 31 2021, 10.30pm
Eileen Haggarty with husband George at his retirement mass in 2010.
Eileen Haggarty with husband George at his retirement mass in 2010.

Dundee teacher Eileen Haggarty has been rewarded in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Mrs Haggarty becomes a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to education and to the community in Dundee during Covid-19.

She will be remembered by many a Dundonian from their school years, having taught English for around 30 years at schools including Lawside Academy and St Paul’s Academy, in the city.

Of her medal, she said: “I’m proud but also very astonished.

“There was no mention of anything of this sort, but it seems people from Dundee do make it eventually.”

Mrs Haggarty, originally from Airdrie, trained at Glasgow University and began teaching in Easterhouse in 1972. She was only 27 when she became principal teacher.

She also taught in Edinburgh, where husband George was depute head teacher at Holy Rood RC High School.

The couple, who have three children and one great-grandchild, moved to Dundee when Mr Haggarty became head teacher at St John’s RC High School.

Lawside Academy’s centenary celebrations in 2007.

Mrs Haggarty began teaching at Lawside and was there when the school celebrated its centenary in 2007.

Lawside closed in 2008 when it merged with St Saviour’s RC High School and Mrs Haggarty taught at St Paul’s Academy, which took their place, for six months before she retired.

She looks back on her career with pride for her pupils, saying: “You are proud when your children achieve their Highers, that kind of thing. You get lots of surprises and the nice surprises always outweigh the less happy ones.”

Many more people would come before her for an honour from the Queen, she reckons, but added: “It’s nice to see someone from the average ranks getting this.”

In true English teacher style, Mrs Haggarty declined to reveal her age, quoting Oscar Wilde’s phrase: “One should never trust a woman who tells one her real age.”

The couple, who live in Broughty Ferry, plan to celebrate her award during a New Year’s Day family gathering.

New Year Honours: More on this year's awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]