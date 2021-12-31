Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunning man ‘delighted’ at MBE after three decades of community work

By Anita Diouri
December 31 2021, 10.30pm
New Year Honours
Ian Philip. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Ian McGregor Philip of Dunning has been named on this year’s Honours List with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The accolade is being awarded in acknowledgement of his services to the community in the Perthshire village.

And the 81-year-old is “delighted” with the recognition and says his work was done as part of a community effort.

New Year Honours
Ian Philip. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Mr Philip has been a pillar of the Dunning community, particularly during the last three decades since his retirement.

On being named on the Honours List, he said: “It’s quite pleasing. I am delighted.

“It is for the community as well.

“I got a letter from (Lord Lieutenant) Stephen Leckie congratulating me.”

Community support during retirement

Having retired from farming, Mr Philip decided he wanted to put his time to good use.

He became heavily involved in community projects in Dunning to help support local people.

Two projects in particular stand out for him: efforts to build a community pavilion at Rollo Park in 2010, and a pathway put into place at Kincladie Wood to make it easier for people to go for walks in the area.

New Year Honours
Ian Philip. Picture: Kenny Smith.

He said: “I am involved with Rollo Park and we fundraised to buy a community pavilion. It took a year to build it.

“In the lounge, a group run a tea room. It is really for a lot of the older folk meeting with friends.

“And we managed to get public toilets put in. It’s been a success.”

‘It’s just the satisfaction of it’

Kincladie Wood, Dunning’s community woodland, came into community ownership in 2006.

Volunteers and members of the Dunning Community Trust manage the wood on behalf of the village and for its locals to enjoy.

And in 2016, Kincladie Wood received a commendation from judges in Scotland Finest Woods Award. A presentation was made in September that year to the Community Trust at the Royal Highland Show.

Maarten Versteeg and Ian Philip receive the award for Kincladie Wood from Chris Ingles, Chair of Scotland's Finest Woods Awards.
Maarten Versteeg and Ian Philip receive the award for Kincladie Wood from Chris Ingles, Chair of Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards.

Mr Philip added: “It’s just the satisfaction of the use that’s been made of the path at Kincladie Wood and groups like the Scouts use it as well.”

He spent six years with the Dunning Community Trust as a founder director and latterly as its chairman.

On reaching the end of his term in 2011, he was presented with a wooden bowl to commemorate his contributions to the Dunning community.

And the bowl is particularly meaningful, having been made from a beech tree that was at Kincladie Wood.

New Year Honours: More on this year's awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]