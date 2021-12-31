Dunning man ‘delighted’ at MBE after three decades of community work

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian McGregor Philip of Dunning has been named on this year’s Honours List with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The accolade is being awarded in acknowledgement of his services to the community in the Perthshire village.

And the 81-year-old is “delighted” with the recognition and says his work was done as part of a community effort.

Mr Philip has been a pillar of the Dunning community, particularly during the last three decades since his retirement.

On being named on the Honours List, he said: “It’s quite pleasing. I am delighted.

“It is for the community as well.

“I got a letter from (Lord Lieutenant) Stephen Leckie congratulating me.”

Community support during retirement

Having retired from farming, Mr Philip decided he wanted to put his time to good use.

He became heavily involved in community projects in Dunning to help support local people.

Two projects in particular stand out for him: efforts to build a community pavilion at Rollo Park in 2010, and a pathway put into place at Kincladie Wood to make it easier for people to go for walks in the area.

He said: “I am involved with Rollo Park and we fundraised to buy a community pavilion. It took a year to build it.

“In the lounge, a group run a tea room. It is really for a lot of the older folk meeting with friends.

“And we managed to get public toilets put in. It’s been a success.”

‘It’s just the satisfaction of it’

Kincladie Wood, Dunning’s community woodland, came into community ownership in 2006.

Volunteers and members of the Dunning Community Trust manage the wood on behalf of the village and for its locals to enjoy.

And in 2016, Kincladie Wood received a commendation from judges in Scotland Finest Woods Award. A presentation was made in September that year to the Community Trust at the Royal Highland Show.

Mr Philip added: “It’s just the satisfaction of the use that’s been made of the path at Kincladie Wood and groups like the Scouts use it as well.”

He spent six years with the Dunning Community Trust as a founder director and latterly as its chairman.

On reaching the end of his term in 2011, he was presented with a wooden bowl to commemorate his contributions to the Dunning community.

And the bowl is particularly meaningful, having been made from a beech tree that was at Kincladie Wood.