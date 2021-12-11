Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
February is not Febary. Library is not libary.

By Steve Finan
December 11 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.14am
I have often said that I have no argument with the accent people use when talking. The spoken word is often given colour and character when delivered with a colloquial twang.

There is, of course, quite a difference between words uttered in a Scottish, a Northumbrian, or a Bristolian accent. Again, I accept that. Who am I to tell people how to speak?

However, differences in accents does not excuse words being mispronounced.

Words mangled by ignorance or slurred by laziness is a bugbear for me. And it is a widespread affliction, no matter what accent is used.

Take the word probably. It is not probally, or probly, or prolly. Nuclear should not be uttered as nucular. It is barbed wire, not barb wire. A prescription is not a persciption.

Excetera should not be said when et cetera is intended. Clothes are not cloze. Specific requires an S at the start. It is not pacific. Sixth needs the “th” sound. It is not sixt. The colour mauve is pronounced mowv, not mawv.

Cavalry is not calvary. An affidavit is not an affadavid. Masonry is not masonary.

Library and February are not libary and Febary. Business is not bidness. An athlete is not an athelete, and a triathlon is not a triathalon.

Often, pronunciation stumbles are due to silent letters – it can be tricky to know when to include them and when to leave them out. You’ll find many who say Wensday, but to my mind it needs the D. But don’t sound the L in almond. And Arctic is not pronounced artick.

Schedule has a “shed” sound to start. Not sked. It is ostensibly not ostensively, and percolate not perculate. Perspire, not pespire. Utmost, not upmost. Prerogative, not perogative. And, similarly, prostate cancer not prostrate cancer.

Silicone is what breast implants are made of. Silicon is what computer chips are made of. These things are not interchangeable.

I think I’ve heard sherbet being mispronounced as sherbert for most of my life. And there is something quite enjoyable in writing: isn’t isn’t idn’t and wasn’t isn’t wadn’t.

My ex-RAF father’s pet hate was lieutenant given as loo-tenant instead of lef-tenant. You can blame American TV cop shows for that one.

My own pet hate is mute, when people are trying to say “a moot point” (I always suspect they’ve also got the meaning wrong).

Lastly, at the end of the alphabet (unless you’re from Arkansas) please don’t say zee when you mean zed. Or zee-bra when you mean zeb-rah.

 

 

Word of the week

Peirastic (adjective)

Experimental, tentative. EG: “I will not put up with peirastic pronunciations of popular and perfectly plain words.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk