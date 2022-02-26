Obscure sorrows that we don’t have names for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obscure sorrows that we don’t have names for

By Steve Finan
February 26 2022, 8.00am
This week I’m going to start by being starlorn and end by not feeling evertheless. Confused? I’ll explain.

I want to recommend a book: The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, by John Koenig. It is a collection of emotions that don’t have names.

I think you’d enjoy this book. It bursts with wistful ideas and imagination, and has multiple triggers for further thought. I believe that thinking about words, what they mean and how to use them, is really the process of defining what language is.

The emotions in the book have had names invented for them, usually fashioned from Latin or Greek roots, or tipping their hat to loanwords from other languages. Which is true of many words in English.

I have listed my favourite obscure sorrows:-

Starlorn: a feeling of immense loneliness when looking at the night sky. Wildred: the haunting solitude of remote places. Des vu: the awareness that this moment will become a memory you’ll often look back on. Scabulous: pride in a scar because it is a reminder. Elsewise: struck by the strangeness of other people’s homes.

Tichloch: the anxiety of never knowing how much time you have left. Eftless: a feeling of disappointment that you won’t attend your own funeral. Sonder: the realisation that each passer-by is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.

The wends: frustration that you’re not enjoying an event as much as you should. Hiddled: the loneliness of having to keep a secret. Thwit: a pang of shame when an embarrassing memory from adolescence pops back into your head.

Innity: the solitude of being alone in a hotel room late at night. Zenosyne: the feeling that time is getting faster. Keta: an image from your distant past that suddenly leaps back to your mind’s eye.

Lap year: the age at which you become older than your parents were when you were born. The whipgraft delusion: when you glimpse yourself in a mirror and feel you’re looking at a stranger. Looseleft: the sense of loss upon finishing a good book and letting go of the connection you had with the characters in it.

Some of the obscure sorrows I didn’t connect with. I’ve never felt aftergloom: loneliness after a social event when the laughter and chatter has died away. And I don’t suffer evertheless: the fear that this is as good as your life will ever get.

But we’d all connect with different emotions. That’s the power of the book.

What is true for all of us is that when you give a thing a name, you make it real.

 

 

Word of the week

Traduce (verb)

To defame, to debase, to betray. EG: “To have no poetry in your soul is to traduce your existence as a human being.”

