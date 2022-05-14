RAB MCNEIL: I’m no style icon but I do like a well-cut anorak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB MCNEIL: I’m no style icon but I do like a well-cut anorak

By Rab McNeil
May 14 2022, 9.11am
Big overcoats added to the 1950s style, Rab thinks.
Big overcoats added to the 1950s style, Rab thinks.

Looking at photographs of Scotland in the 1950s and 60s, I was struck by how, in those taken in the country’s magnificent slums, passers-by still tried to look respectable.

Often, this involved the wearing – by men and women – of a big overcoat which, even in summer, seemed apt amidst the smog.

And they wore their dignity on their sleeves. Their carriage and demeanour said: “I don’t belong here. This isn’t my natural habitat.”

Whose natural habitat could it possibly have been? Tiny flats in soot-blackened, ramshackle tenements weren’t fit habitation for anyone. But they were the reality of life for many.

What’s happened to overcoats, blazers and cravats?

Returning to those big overcoats, I don’t think people wear them now, do they? I don’t get out to civilisation much, but I don’t remember seeing any.

Folk don’t even wear blazers or cravats. I’ve several good tweed jackets, but rarely wear them as I dislike becoming the centre of attention, with people pointing and tittering.
Very occasionally, I see a mature man wearing such a jacket, but somehow their confidence carries them through.

My levels of self-esteem are such that appropriate costumery would feature a mask, balaclava and hood.

Basically, the bank robber look, though even I’d draw the line at a stocking mask, unless going for a job interview.

I like an anorak…

Today, skanky habiliments hang shapelessly on the torsos of the lieges though, that said, particularly among outdoor wear, even I like quick-drying shirts and a well-cut anorak.

Once, in a city shop ostensibly specialising in outdoor wear, the schtick was that such garments were ideal for hanging about on street corners or going to the discotheque.

When I said I wanted something to go walking in, the assistant had to be revived with smelling salts which, with my propensity for making alarming statements, I always carry with me.

Back in the country, black and white photographs from the 1930s and 40s show crofters wearing a suit and tie while working the fields. What could they have been thinking?

A suit for every occasion

Country people have never had any sense of how to dress for the country. If you see anyone sensibly clad for the elements, or wearing traditional rural duds, they’re almost certainly visitors from the city.

In the city, my dad was of that generation who’d don a tie to go out and clean the car.

I’m sure if a blocked lavatory had needed sorting he’d have put on a three-piece suit.

They say clothes maketh the man. In my case, it’s more a case of clothes maketh the man look a right pillock.

Whether it’s a social occasion, or indeed dressing for the weather, I always get it wrong.

The pressure, the pressure…

It’s not that I lack the correct duds, its just that, if I go oot in a waterproof jaickit, everyone else will be wearing T-shirts.

If I wear a T-shirt, everyone else will be anorak-clad. And, in each case they’d be right. It’s uncanny.

Wondering whether to wear a tie to a social occasion is another major source of stress to mature men.

It’s many years since I wore one, and that was for a court appearance on a charge of wearing a tweed jacket in a built-up area.

Even the sheriff pointed at me and joined in the laughter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]