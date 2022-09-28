RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a new chapter in his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a new chapter in his career

By Rab Douglas
September 28 2022, 6.00pm
Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.

Too often as a nation we dwell on the negatives when it comes to our football team.

This week your glass being half empty isn’t even an option.

The progression for Scotland over the last couple of years under Steve Clarke has been tremendous.

We didn’t do as well as we would have hoped in the Euro 2020 finals and the World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine was a bitter pill to swallow but the bigger picture has been transformed.

I couldn’t tell you the last time we had strength in depth like we do these days and so many players representing their clubs at a very high level.

The average age of the squad is very healthy too.

Historically, we’ve struggled in the third game of a triple-header but even with injuries and illness biting deep, we were able to see this one through.

There hasn’t been a single player who has let us down over the three Nations League fixtures.

Ryan Porteous is certainly one of those.

He was fantastic on Tuesday night against Ukraine.

I hope he now takes this as his opportunity to make sure the only thing people talk about when they’re discussing him is the quality of his football.

He’s one of those players who seems to attract attention for the wrong reasons but he’s at an age now when that should be stopping.

I would imagine that coming into the environment Clarke has created will have helped in that regard.

There are so many good role models with Scotland these days.

At 23, he’s at the age where he’ll be maturing as a footballer and as a man.

This could and should be the start of a really exciting next chapter in his career.

Yet again Craig Gordon was superb for his country.

It doesn’t come as a surprise – his consistency levels have been outstanding for Hearts and Scotland for a long time.

The agility that has always been his big strong point hasn’t diminished and you can see where he’s developed his game over the years as well.

He comes off his line to block more shots with his feet than he would have done back in the day, for example.

I can definitely see him playing for Scotland for a couple more years.

We’re in great shape to qualify for Euro 2024 and Craig could well be our goalie if we do get to Germany.

Charlie Adam has had a playing career to be proud of.

Scoring huge goals, winning a trophy with Liverpool and being capped by his country – the list of achievements is an impressive one.

And he got to play for the club he supported.

We played together for Dundee in Dave Mackay’s testimonial.

He didn’t know then that he would end up moving to Dens but you could tell how much it meant to him to pull on the dark blue, as it did at Julian Speroni’s benefit game.

He gave the Dundee fans some moments to remember and helped the club back into the Premiership.

That it came to an end with relegation will be a disappointment but Charlie’s had a career in which the highs have massively outweighed the lows.

Good luck to him in his next one.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
Dash it all — dashmania is a slapdash way to punctuate a sentence
Captains Trevor Immelman and Davis Love III go head to head in the Presidents Cup.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mixed golf team events make even more sense after LIV Tour split…
1
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
0
Eve Muirhead holds her OBE and MBE.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Meeting the Queen and curling chat with the new King
0
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
RAB DOUGLAS: It's nobody's fault Dundee didn't see the best of Jason Cummings
0
Post Thumbnail
Good communication stands above any concept of class
Eve Muirhead at the BMW PGA Championship.
EVE MUIRHEAD: LIV Tour bitterness is real but public don't seem to care
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within…
0
Post Thumbnail
What JRR Tolkein’s invented languages tell us about English
Emma Raducanu.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Emma Raducanu might want a 'clean slate' but a target will still…
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli

Editor's Picks