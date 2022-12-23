JIM SPENCE: Successful teams need mental fortitude not frailty and Aberdeen have big questions to answer on that front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

JIM SPENCE: Successful teams need mental fortitude not frailty and Aberdeen have big questions to answer on that front

By Jim Spence
December 23 2022, 5.00pm
Aberdeen collapsed against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen collapsed against Rangers. Image: SNS.

A winner’s mentality in the Christmas and New Year fixtures is crucial for the fortunes of all clubs.

In the Premiership, the contrasting fortunes between Dundee United and St Johnstone are stark.

The four games they face in the next two-week period will have a major bearing on whether Saints are serious top six contenders, and whether United can claw themselves free of a relegation battle.

It’s a relentless spell in which that winning mentality will prove to be every bit as important as ability.

Both components are crucial and you can’t have one without the other if you want to achieve success.

For me, the great competitors all have the tough unforgiving mindset of victors.

Aberdeen’s experience in losing to both Celtic and Rangers in a week is a case in point.

Against Celtic, the Dons parked the bus for over 80 minutes and just when it looked like their tactics might work, they were undone by an 87th minute goal.

They then blew a 2-1 lead against Rangers by conceding two cheap goals in the 95th and 97th minutes of the match.

Both results showed different types of mental frailty.

Miller and McLeish

The great Dons’ pairing Miller and McLeish, like Hegarty and Narey at United, were robust in the self-belief department.

They had innate confidence.

If you take a scintilla of doubt on to the pitch or show weakness at any time during a game, strong opponents will smell it like a wolf smells blood.

Great footballers and sports people have mental fortitude in abundance.

Sometimes their haughtiness is classed as arrogance but it’s a vital tool in persuading the opposition that they’re up against an implacable and resolute foe.

Determination in the tackle, never turning your back on a shot when you’re defending, a grim determination to clear the lines without hesitation – all of these characteristics when the legs are weary and begging for rest, and when the brain is fatigued, mark out the top competitors who won’t yield.

Against Celtic, Aberdeen were fearful of venturing forward. That’s a gift to opponents who recognise the fear in their opponents’ minds.

Facing Rangers, trying to hold a narrow lead against the second best side in the country was another sign of self-doubt, and one which was noted then exploited by the Ibrox team which maintained its belief that it could triumph no matter how late the hour.

All managers want players with the right mental attitude in their teams but bosses need it too.

In fact, it should flow from them and infect their team.

McLean mantra

It’s the reason Alex Ferguson and Jim McLean were successful – they demanded perfection.

Jim’s mantra: ‘If you accept mediocrity that’s most certainly what you’ll get’ was spot on.

There should be no acceptance by a manager of players who crack too easily or slacken off when the going gets tough.

Those sort of characters lose points, games, and ultimately cost managers their jobs.

Great training ground players are 10 a penny but on the pitch where it really counts, their weak mentality lets them, their team-mates and supporters down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A view from space to a galaxy and stars. Rab's been thinking about space lately.
RAB MCNEIL: Mars is just a dustbowl, but you can't ignore space
Sonehaven's Fireballs Festival at Hogmanay.
LESLEY HART: It's Hogmanay! Have you got any party left in you?
Post Thumbnail
We all have portable devices which we can use to solve complex problems
A world title and an Olympic gold feature in Eve Muirhead's 'best' list for 2022. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My 6 of the best in 2022 including a huge decision and…
Rab has kept his old hairdryer for years. Why?
RAB MCNEIL: Why have I kept my hairdryer so long?
Post Thumbnail
Is a cracker still a cracker if it doesn’t make a crack?
Eve with her mum, Lin; friend, Katie Robertson and former team-mate, Vicky Drummond. and at the after-party. Images: PA and Twitter.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Behind scenes at BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards that got…
Bobby Linn and Terry Masson have celebrated their testimonials this year. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Loyalty shown by Angus stars is so refreshing in the modern game
It begins. Mary-Jane and bairn bringing home The Tree.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Me, the tree, and POPD
Post Thumbnail
When you can’t sit in the hotseat, be on the frontline, or get underway

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented