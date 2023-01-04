RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title in May

By Rab Douglas
January 4 2023, 6.00pm Updated: January 5 2023, 7.53am
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

I’m pretty sure that the bookmakers wrote Arbroath off before we travelled to Dundee on January 2nd.

They won’t have been the only ones.

A lot of people will have had Arbroath down for a tanking at Dundee based on the recent form of both sides.

But thankfully, no-one inside the Arbroath dressing room gave up before kick-off. We all firmly believed we could go to Dundee and get a result.

It’s the first time in 44 years Arbroath have won at Dundee and it was a fully-merited 4-2 success.

It wasn’t a case of us hanging on to win. We were at it for the full game and still looked strong at the end.

A few people have said this but it was definitely much more like the Arbroath of old.

It was the kind of roll-your-sleeves-up, spirited display that has become our trademark and our three debutants all performed exceptionally well.

Arbroath and Dundee backed by fantastic crowd

Dundee were on a nine-game unbeaten run and it’s no mean feat to go to their place and win – particularly when you score four in the process.

But we needed it more than them.

Survival is our goal right now and and this win has to be a launchpad for us to achieve that.

Arbroath enjoyed their win at Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee may have been top but they could afford to lose that one. I still firmly believe they will go on and win the Championship.

The backing from the fans is clearly there and there were almost 6,000 people at the game.

Dundee had a fantastic support for the game with Arbroath – as did we – so it shows they will turn up if the team is winning.

They have the strongest squad in the league and the resources to add to it this month.

I fully expect Gary Bowyer to add more quality to his squad and to see them get their place back in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United enjoying post-World Cup boost

Dundee United are starting to win games. Image: SNS

Dundee United took a few tankings earlier in the season and it wasn’t looking good.

The recent stats reported in Courier Sport make for good reading for Dundee United fans.

They’ve done well over the last eleven games, steadied the ship at the back and started to pick up a few crucial wins.

The World Cup break has been good for them.

It’s given Liam Fox time to get things sorted behind the scenes and he seems to be building from the back again.

That’s three clean sheets in five games for Mark Birighitti. It looks like he’s developing an understanding with his defence.

Mark Birighitti is finding his form at Dundee United. Image: SNS

He took a bit of stick at the start, but Mark moved over from Australia. It’s a big move and you don’t always settle in straight away.

He looks like he’s settling now and that’s good news for Dundee United fans.

 

