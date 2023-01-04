RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title in May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m pretty sure that the bookmakers wrote Arbroath off before we travelled to Dundee on January 2nd.

They won’t have been the only ones.

A lot of people will have had Arbroath down for a tanking at Dundee based on the recent form of both sides.

But thankfully, no-one inside the Arbroath dressing room gave up before kick-off. We all firmly believed we could go to Dundee and get a result.

Dale Hilson rounding off a huge away win for Arbroath 🤩#cinchChamp | @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/w8ln8pfjvY — SPFL (@spfl) January 3, 2023

It’s the first time in 44 years Arbroath have won at Dundee and it was a fully-merited 4-2 success.

It wasn’t a case of us hanging on to win. We were at it for the full game and still looked strong at the end.

A few people have said this but it was definitely much more like the Arbroath of old.

It was the kind of roll-your-sleeves-up, spirited display that has become our trademark and our three debutants all performed exceptionally well.

Arbroath and Dundee backed by fantastic crowd

Dundee were on a nine-game unbeaten run and it’s no mean feat to go to their place and win – particularly when you score four in the process.

But we needed it more than them.

Survival is our goal right now and and this win has to be a launchpad for us to achieve that.

Dundee may have been top but they could afford to lose that one. I still firmly believe they will go on and win the Championship.

The backing from the fans is clearly there and there were almost 6,000 people at the game.

Dundee had a fantastic support for the game with Arbroath – as did we – so it shows they will turn up if the team is winning.

They have the strongest squad in the league and the resources to add to it this month.

I fully expect Gary Bowyer to add more quality to his squad and to see them get their place back in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee United enjoying post-World Cup boost

Dundee United took a few tankings earlier in the season and it wasn’t looking good.

The recent stats reported in Courier Sport make for good reading for Dundee United fans.

They’ve done well over the last eleven games, steadied the ship at the back and started to pick up a few crucial wins.

The World Cup break has been good for them.

It’s given Liam Fox time to get things sorted behind the scenes and he seems to be building from the back again.

That’s three clean sheets in five games for Mark Birighitti. It looks like he’s developing an understanding with his defence.

He took a bit of stick at the start, but Mark moved over from Australia. It’s a big move and you don’t always settle in straight away.

He looks like he’s settling now and that’s good news for Dundee United fans.