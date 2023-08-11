If everyone reads so much, why don’t they learn anything?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If everyone reads so much, why don't they learn anything?

While there are lots of online examples of “too” when “to” was required, there are far more examples of those words used correctly.

By Steve Finan

We are almost at the 28th anniversary of the day the world changed for ever, August 15 1995.

That date was when the Microsoft Windows 95 operating system was launched, triggering wildfire growth in home computer ownership.

People started communicating digitally. Firstly with emails, then everyone got a mobile phone (except a clever few who shrugged off this electronic shackle). That rocketed the frequency of person-to-person correspondence into the stratosphere.

There are 100 billion WhatsApp messages sent every day. As well as Tweets, Facebook posts, emails, texts, Instagrams, etc.

I watched a couple out for lunch this week. I’d estimate they spent 20% of their time talking to each other, the other 80% on their phones.

Never in human history have so many people used the language in its written form. Before mobile phones, how many letters did you write?

However, I saw a mistake this week that made me laugh as it was so stupid. But then it popped a question into my head about all these written messages.

The mistake was someone attempting to say they had cottoned on. But they wrote “co tinned on”.

It’s so daft it is funny. It wasn’t ignorance of the phrase; the writer knew what he was trying to say. He just couldn’t write it.

So the question it provoked is: if the human race is writing all these messages, billions every day, who is doing the reading?

Because when you read a lot, you learn to use the language well. Practice makes perfect. You cotton on to the fact that “co tinned on” is nonsense, a joke, or a bad pun (I don’t see how it could be a pun, but you never know).

You’ll also see that loose and lose are different words. You learn that some of the simplest words – to, too, and two; their, there, and they’re – have different spellings.

These lessons are drummed in to children aged six, long before they tackle slightly more complicated matters such as it is correct to say “Bob and I” went fishing not “Bob and me”.

But, and here’s the crux, while there are lots of online examples of “too” when “to” was required, there are far more examples of those words used correctly.

Surely it should be the good examples that stand out?

Many of us spend eight hours a day with our eyes glued to a screen (that’s what passes for “work” these days) and equally long staring at phones and tablets – reading, reading, reading.

Why can’t we learn to use the most basic words correctly?

 

 

Word of the week

Redound (verb)

Contribute greatly to a person’s credit or honour. EG: “Reading widely should, in a just world, redound to my ability to communicate effectively and precisely.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

