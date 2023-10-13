The numismatist reckoned I was the most boring person he’d ever met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

The numismatist reckoned I was the most boring person he’d ever met

We all use codes. Any numismatist (not me, obviously) can identify an exergue. A plumber knows where grey water goes. An architect can place a corbel. An ophthalmologist is interested in your sclera. A chef might 86 it.

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

I want to share a horror story with you.

Many years ago, May 1999, my wife and I were invited to the home of her colleague. On arrival, the wives went off to make ooh and ahh noises about the stupidly expensive flowers we’d brought.

I was left with the husband, who I had never before met.

My conversational opening gambit was: “Will Man U beat Bayern without Roy Keane in next week’s Champions League Final?” Midfielder Keane was suspended, as was Paul Scholes. It was serious stuff.

The chap looked at me askance. He’d never heard of Roy Keane. And Scholes were sandals weren’t they? He believed Manchester United wore red “uniforms”, but his football knowledge ended there.

I broke into a cold sweat. How was I to make small talk with a man who didn’t speak the universal language of football? By the time our wives came back 15 hours later (it felt) he was showing me his coin collection.

I’d been holding a 1930s five-lire piece for 10 minutes of quiet panic, with the only semi-intelligent thing I had found to say being: “It’s very round”.

After we left I imagine the numismatist told his wife: “Don’t invite them again, that bore knew nothing about Italian inter-war era coinage.”

English is full of words which denote who is in, or not in, the club: whatever that club may be.

I remember being puzzled in the 1970s by references to U and non-U. You rarely hear the term these days. It had something to do with whether you said “pudding” or “dessert”.

We all use codes. Any numismatist (not me, obviously) can identify an exergue. A plumber knows where grey water goes. An architect can place a corbel. An ophthalmologist is interested in your sclera. A chef might 86 it.

In my world, you’re looking at a newspaper page with column widths measured in picas and font sizes in points. The words might have been kerned (space adjusted between letter arrangements like AW).

There will be ligatures, where letter combinations such as ffi (as in difficult) become one unit. Personally I don’t mind ligatures in body text, but argue they don’t belong in headlines.

I enjoy learning the codes of specialists, though I’ll probably never use the words. I endlessly ask: “what does that mean, what does this mean”, when I encounter someone possessing a vocabulary that is a mystery to me, or I hadn’t known even existed.

It is like getting a glimpse of someone else’s version of the language.

 

 

Word of the week

Aeonian (adjective)

Never coming to an end; eternal. EG: “The chap complained to his wife: ‘That was awful. I was stuck, for what seemed an aeonian amount of time, with a dull-eyed half-wit who tried to talk to me about footwear’.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
Perth & Kinross Council have promised to do etchings on houses
Luke Donald should be the Ryder Cup captain again.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Luke Donald is no-brainer for another Ryder Cup shot and Scotland rugby…
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt.
RAB DOUGLAS: No reason why Tony Watt and Louis Moult can't be a prolific…
Eve Muirhead will help coach Fay Henderson and her team.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Why time is right for me to become curling coach
Post Thumbnail
Defining a definition definitely and definitively depends upon the day you do the defining
Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir would both have a chance of playing at the Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish footballers like Caroline Weir put in an unfair position by Olympic…
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
RAB DOUGLAS: Changing goalkeepers during a game has greater risks than rewards
people communication and friendship concept - smiling young women drinking coffee or tea and gossiping at outdoor cafe; Shutterstock ID 350009129; purchase_order: Courier; job: lesley hart small talk column
LESLEY HART: School run small talk is no small thing - and for me,…
Post Thumbnail
There he goes again, one daft misspelling and he's off on another rant
Would Steve Clarke have chosen this friendly?
RAB DOUGLAS: Hopefully arranging the England friendly won't be a decision Scotland end up…