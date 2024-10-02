Bridge of Allan Hardware’s owners are on a mission to make you love DIY

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Bridge of Allan Hardware’s owners are on a mission to make you love DIY

Steven and Jennifer Wilson are bringing new energy to an old-fashioned business that is still much-needed.

Steven and Jennifer Wilson were in their early-20s when they became business owners. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Steven and Jennifer Wilson were in their early-20s when they became business owners. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Steven and Jennifer Wilson are probably not who imagine owning a traditional hardware shop.

The husband-and-wife team, aged 33 and 34 respectively, opened Bridge of Allan Hardware on Henderson Street in December 2017.

Since then they’ve been bringing new energy to an old-fashioned business that is still much-needed in the modern world.

But customers are still often surprised to find such youthful faces at the helm.

Bridge of Allan Hardware opened in 2017 on the town’s main street. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

In fact, Steven, whose background is in heating engineering, has been trading in hammers and nails for a decade now.

He bought his first hardware store in his hometown of Linlithgow, West Lothian, when he was just 23 years old.

But simply selling products to people isn’t really what inspires Steven and Jennifer, nor what sets their Bridge of Allan shop apart from big hardware chains like B&Q.

‘Instilling confidence – that’s the big thing’

The couple and their employees are on a mission to make the average person believe in their own DIY abilities, by arming them with the tools and knowledge they need.

“Okay, YouTube is a help, but it’s instilling confidence – that’s the big thing,” Steven explains.

“Come down here and we’ll tell you exactly what to do.

Steven Wilson trained as a heating engineer before deciding to get into the retail game. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

“It’ll cost you three quid because we can sell it loose, and we’ll give you exactly what you need.”

He argues that substandard (or even non-existent) advice and customer care from bigger retailers gives DIY a bad name.

“No wonder you hate DIY – because it didn’t go very well. It went terribly,” he smiles wryly.

“That shelf’s definitely going to fall down because nobody told you that’s not the right fixing, or to do it this way instead.”

The shop stocks everything from tools to homeware, and orders in new products depending on what customers are looking for. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

On the rare occasion when Bridge of Allan Hardware’s staff can’t supply the solution to a customer’s DIY problem, they’ll be directed elsewhere for the right information.

“It’s all about making sure you get the job done,” shrugs Steven.

“We’re not sales figures-based, we’re loyalty-based.”

A DIY attitude in all aspects of life

Meanwhile Jennifer quit a career in events marketing to project-manage the store’s opening and never left the business.

She credits her husband with teaching her everything she knows about DIY and hardware.

“Steven just worked like a sponge for the first few months,” she says.

The Wilsons’ pet Mac has been shop dog since he was a puppy. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The couple, who have a daughter, acknowledge they didn’t necessarily know what they were getting themselves in for when they first opened.

Still, spend even an hour in the busy shop – with customers popping in for heavy-duty staples, a new kettle, a hot water bottle – and you’ll see for yourself how suited they are to the job.

What’s it like to run a business with your spouse?

Some married couples would be horrified by the idea of working with their spouse.

But with two shops, a dog and a little girl to take care of, it’s rare that they spend a shift working alongside each other in Bridge of Allan.

Jennifer and Steven enjoy getting the chance to work shop shifts together now that their lives are busier. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“If you worked with somebody who always agreed with you then nothing’s ever going to change,” he says.

“So, I think it’s a good thing to work with somebody with a different view.”

The couple are optimistic about the future, and keen to open a third and fourth branch in the coming years, though locations are still to be decided.

Read more

Is Bridge of Allan’s lack of tourist accommodation holding the town back?

Stirling institution Europa Music is the record shop with nine lives and a powerful legacy

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Illis, head of womenswear design at M&S, on the retailer's new clothing range. Image: M&S & Steve Brown/DC Thomson
M&S fashion boss reveals her 5 must-haves as Dundee store unveils autumn collection
Jack McKeon and the car beside St Andrews golf course
Exploring Fife in Audi's latest 'immensely fast' saloon
Zinc-clad home Church View was designed by Voigt Architects.
Outstanding new zinc home in Angus countryside has ground source heat pump and beautiful…
Parkrun tourist Claire Doak, wearing a Parkrun t-shirt.
Meet the Broughty Ferry and Fife parkrun tourists who travel the world for weekly…
Children in costume trick or treating. Image: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Best Halloween events for children in Stirlingshire
Friends Paulina Molenda and Abbie Bryson out enjoying a drink at The Casa on Perth Road in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Are you a new student in Dundee? These are top 5 must-visit bars in…
Anstruther Fireworks Night. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media
Tickets to Stirlingshire Bonfire Night events go on sale
Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
Chance to buy luxury Fife castle for £4 million
Render of St Andrews property by Charles Church Homes
Make yourself at home with a luxury property by Charles Church
CR0049460, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Irene Stewart and her Norther Inuit 'wolfdogs' Ember and Rebus. Can we have a mix please, some solo portraits of Irene, some with her and both dogs, some with just her and Ember, and some with the dogs on their own? New mag franchise, Pet Tales. Picture Shows; Irene Stewart with Rebus and Ember, Burnside Walk, Dundee, 09th August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'Life with my wolf pack of Northern Inuits is crazy but worth it'

Conversation