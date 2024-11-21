Meet the Arbroath family making ‘bull in a china shop’ puppy a blind person’s lifeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Meet the Arbroath family making ‘bull in a china shop’ puppy a blind person’s lifeline

German shepherd Craigie is a bundle of energy now but will soon make a model guide dog, reckons puppy raiser Amanda Smith.

In summary:
  • Craigie, a playful German shepherd, is training to become a guide dog under the care of experienced Arbroath puppy raiser Amanda Smith.
  • His preparation includes socialising in noisy environments, learning obedience, and mastering skills like avoiding obstacles and responding to cues.
  • Despite the pain of parting, Amanda takes pride in seeing her dogs transform into life-changing companions.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Guide dog puppy Craigie with trainers Amanda and Logan
Craigie with puppy raiser Amanda Smith and her son Logan Guthrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Lively German shepherd puppy Craigie is like a bull in a china shop, says his trainer Amanda Smith.

“He has no awareness of personal space,” she laughs, “he just charges into you!”

But in a few months’ time, it’s likely Craigie will be ready to become a blind person’s guide dog.

When I meet him he’s 10 months old and weighs a whopping 40kg.

Amanda, 44, reckons he still thinks he’s the tiny, 12-week-old bundle of fur she and her family first welcomed into their Arbroath home.

Guide dog puppy Craigie in Arbroath park
Guide dog puppy Craigie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“He’s just full of fun,” she says. “He thinks he’s this little thing and doesn’t realise his size.”

She has a challenge on her hands getting him ready for the next stage of his training – guide dog ‘school’.

How Craigie will go from puppy to guide dog

But this is the seventh puppy she has raised for Guide Dogs Scotland, with the help of partner Alan Soutar, 46, and son Logan Guthrie, 20.

So if anyone can do it she can.

Mum-of-three Amanda is confident Craigie will mature and learn enough to fulfil his destiny.

“He’s very clever, he learns quickly,” she says. “He’s just a typical 10-month-old puppy.”

Guide dog puppy Craigie from Arbroath sitting at feet of his trainers
Craigie is the seventh puppy for Amanda Smith, son Logan Guthrie and partner Alan Soutar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Amanda and her family welcomed their first puppy Quando, a Labrador retriever, in 2017.

She says: “We didn’t want to become tied to a pet and then have a dog that would eventually die.

“We saw an advert for an open day at the Guide Dogs centre in Forfar and went to find out what it was all about.

“Obviously, you see a puppy and you want one, so we fell for it!”

Guide dog puppy & Arbroath FC sign
Craigie as a tiny pup. Image: Amanda Smith.

The family now have the pet they didn’t intend to, as one of their puppies wasn’t suitable for life as a Guide Dog.

“When Tasha didn’t make it we couldn’t let her go anywhere else, so now we have a pet anyway!”

Amanda’s older children, Craig and Madison, had left home by then so Logan was delighted to come home from school to find German shepherd Tasha back for good.

Craigie enjoying a run in the park with Tasha. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Puppy raisers like Amanda take young guide dogs-to-be into their homes for between 12 and 16 months.

They give them the basic training any puppy should get get, but with extras. And they prepare them for guide dog training, like that delivered by Guide Dogs Scotland at Forfar Regional Centre.

Football and darts, trains and taxis

She explains: “Your main role is to socialise them, get them used to noises and different surroundings.

“You go to shops, the doctors, the hairdresser, you travel on trains and buses.

“They have to get used to travelling in the footwell of a car as a blind person will take a taxi and the dog has to go in at their feet.”

Craigie a regular among the football fans at Gayfield Park. Image: Amanda Smith.

For Craigie, that socialisation includes joining the crowds at Gayfield Park football matches. Arbroath Fooball Club has a partnership with Guide Dogs Scotland.

He’s also been to darts exhibitions. Alan, a firefighter, is a professional darts player, winning his first PDC title in June.

“We have photos of Koko (a previous puppy) with [darts players] Gary Anderson, Rob Cross, Michael Smith,” says Amanda.

Learning to avoid lampposts and other obstacles

“Darts crowds can be quite noisy. I play darts as well so he sometimes comes on a Thursday with me (to the pub where she plays).”

When she walks Craigie, Amanda is laying foundations for his future role.

“We walk in the middle of the pavement so he learns to walk a blind person in the middle, avoiding lamppost, bus stops, bins and, hopefully, people but sometimes they walk towards you.

Train travel gets him used to different environments for his future role. Image: Amanda Smith.

“You guide them towards lower kerbs to cross the road. We teach them how to cross the road, how to find crossings and traffic lights.”

“Recall has to be amazing as they do have to come back to the blind person.

“And they are not allowed on furniture, to jump up on people or play with a ball. You wouldn’t want a blind person out walking, someone kicks a ball and the dog darts off to get it!”

Guide dog puppies even have to learn to be more regimented in bodily functions.

“They have to learn to eat on cue, either by a whistle or a certain word,” says Amanda.

There’s time for work, rest and play

“He has to learn to go to the toilet on cue. That’s so when they are with a blind person they go to the toilet before they leave home and when they are out they are clean.”

Blind people are exempt from having to pick up after their dog, but it’s better for all if the situation is avoided.

Despite all the rules and requirements, Amanda insists that there’s still time for play for guide dogs both in training and qualified.

She says: “I’ve had comments made to me when I’m at a bus stop from people saying they don’t get much fun.

“But I’ll have just been at the park with him burning off his energy before I need him to be calm to walk round the shops.

“I can guarantee you he plays!”

Craigie likes to burn off energy playing with his tug toy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

She gives the example of one blind woman she knows who regularly lets her guide dog off to play in the park.

“The dog wears a bell so the lady knows where he is,” she explains.

Craigie has a special lead and blue jacket to distinguish him as a guide dog puppy. But that doesn’t guarantee him entry to anywhere a working guide dog can go.

“A qualified, working guide dog you cannot refuse entry anywhere by law but you can refuse them when they are just in training,” Amanda explains.

“We rely on the goodwill of shops and other places. Luckily, the majority don’t have an issue.”

Tasha no longer has that privilege.

Tasha is a now a family pet, helping show puppies-in-training like Craigie the ropes when she’s not napping. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“She’s so well trained she went everywhere with me but now she can’t,” says Amanda. “If we go to Morrison’s I have to leave her with someone outside and she’s wondering why she’s not going in!”

The question Amanda is asked most often is how she can bear saying goodbye when it’s time for her puppies to go.

She says: “It’s is heart-breaking when they leave.

“I want to keep them all but someone needs them.

Being part of the puppies’ lives when they move on

“And when the forever family gets in touch you’re still part of their lives.”

The family still see most of the dogs they have trained.

And it makes them so proud to see their playful, mischievous pups matured into fully-qualified guide dogs.

Amanda says: “When you see them walk in harness it’s amazing, they are just so intelligent, so aware.

“It’s like a child going away to uni and they come back and they’re grown up and responsible!

Puppy number one, Quando. Image: Amanda Smith.

Their first puppy Labrador retriever Quando is now with a 92-year-old woman in Belfast, who they have visited and keep in touch with.

Amanda says: “The bond between them is amazing.

“When we went to visit, he was her dog, he was no longer ours.

“He came running over to the driveway gates to greet us and was jumping up and down but then he kept going back and forth to check on Mary.”

Training ‘bull in a china shop’ Craigie has been one of Amanda’s toughest challenges, so far.

But it hasn’t put her off.

“My goal is 10! Then I’ll take it from there.”

The Guide Dogs Puppy Appeal helps people like Amanda and her family raise puppies like Craigie to become life-changers.

The charity also seeks people to become puppy raisers.

More from Lifestyle

Jack Coghill and Rachel with their finished dish of roasted monkfish in the kitchen at Jack 'O' Bryan's in Dunfermline.
Behind the scenes at award-winning Dunfermline restaurant Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s
Paul Bartlett would like to see more wheelchair accessible taxis in Fife
St Andrews man Paul 'socially excluded' due to lack of wheelchair accessible taxis
The Culdee owner Gill Noble stands at the old church pulpit which now sits at the entrance to her cafe in the renovated St Rules church in Monifieth
Monifieth's St Rule's church transformed into stunning new café The Culdee
Craigie with puppy raiser Amanda Smith and her son Logan Guthrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee scientist David grew up watching his brother struggle to breathe - so he…
Lisa Cathro and Alison Zerouk will run an ADHD support group in St Andrews
New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews
Craigie with puppy raiser Amanda Smith and her son Logan Guthrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Stunning riverside Perth flats inside listed Victorian building for sale
Craigie with puppy raiser Amanda Smith and her son Logan Guthrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Electric driving in Dundee in the plug-in hybrid Ford Kuga
Craigie with puppy raiser Amanda Smith and her son Logan Guthrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Why 'townies' swapped London for Fife to transform 'dilapidated' hotel into award-winning gastropub
3
Craigie with puppy raiser Amanda Smith and her son Logan Guthrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
One of Dundee's cheapest flats going to auction for just £32k
7
Strathcona in Scone was targeted by partying youths.
Inside abandoned Perthshire 'party house' going to auction

Conversation