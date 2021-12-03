12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win afternoon tea for two at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff

An error occurred. Please try again.

Last month the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant was added to the Michelin Guide so we wanted to treat our readers to experience a taste of true luxury at the venue.

Partnering with the restaurant which is located within Scotland’s oldest distillery, The Glenturret Lalique Champagne afternoon tea is an indulgent affair that starts with a range of playful seasonal savouries made by the in-house pastry chefs.

These are followed by fresh home-baking including he venue’s sherry soaked fruit scones with preserves from local Perthshire berries and fruit.

The patisserie is up next and features the Glenturret’s signature Maracubi and malted barley gateaux.

On the sample menu you’ll also find a blackberry and custard tart, an almond and quince financer and a pumpkin and sea buckthorn choux bun.

This can all be served up with Lalique Deutz NV Champagne, dedicated afternoon tea cocktails and teas and coffees.

Afternoon tea is available seven days a week and is served tableside from the trolley.

All pastries are created by pastry chef Kayleigh Turner, who recently won Pastry Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food & Drink Awards.

Kayleigh also worked together with head chef, Mark Donald, at Number One at The Balmoral.

