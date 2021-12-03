Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win afternoon tea for two at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff

Last month the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant was added to the Michelin Guide so we wanted to treat our readers to experience a taste of true luxury at the venue.
By Julia Bryce
December 3 2021, 11.45am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Glenturret afternoon tea.

Partnering with the restaurant which is located within Scotland’s oldest distillery, The Glenturret Lalique Champagne afternoon tea is an indulgent affair that starts with a range of playful seasonal savouries made by the in-house pastry chefs.

These are followed by fresh home-baking including he venue’s sherry soaked fruit scones with preserves from local Perthshire berries and fruit.

The Glenturret Lalique dining room.

The patisserie is up next and features the Glenturret’s signature Maracubi and malted barley gateaux.

On the sample menu you’ll also find a blackberry and custard tart, an almond and quince financer and a pumpkin and sea buckthorn choux bun.

This can all be served up with Lalique Deutz NV Champagne, dedicated afternoon tea cocktails and teas and coffees.

Afternoon tea is available seven days a week and is served tableside from the trolley.

Head chef Mark Donald at Glenturret Lalique.

All pastries are created by pastry chef Kayleigh Turner, who recently won Pastry Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food & Drink Awards.

Kayleigh also worked together with head chef, Mark Donald, at Number One at The Balmoral.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is valid from January 1, 2022 for 12 months. There are no date exclusions.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

