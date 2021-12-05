Chef’s Table: A homemade stuffing recipe to complete ‘all the trimmings’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Homemade stuffing is a must-have at Christmas as a crucial component of “all the trimmings”.

It’s ideal for turkey or game birds such as pheasant or guinea fowl which are complemented by the smoky taste of the bacon.

This stuffing can be served in balls or baked in a tray.

Although it’s not clear where stuffing originated, the first recorded history of the dish comes from Apicius de re Coquinaria, a Roman collection of recipes from the first century AD.

These recipes frequently mixed spelt (a type of early wheat used to make breads), spices, herbs, and vegetables, which was then stuffed into a variety

of animals.

In particular, the Romans liked to stuff chicken, rabbit, or pigs for their everyday meals.

Shallot, chestnut and bacon stuffing

Serves 8

Ingredients

25g butter

6 shallots, finely chopped

200g smoky bacon, finely chopped

200g vacuum-packed chestnuts, chopped

450g pork sausage meat (good quality)

30g coarse breadcrumbs

2 tbsp fresh sage, finely chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

1 egg, beaten (optional)

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 170C Fan/190C/375F/Gas Mark 5. Melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat and add the chopped shallots. Cook for 5 minutes then add the chestnuts and cook for a further 5 minutes then transfer to a bowl and allow to cool. Add the bacon to the pan and cook for 5 minutes then remove and add to the shallot and chestnut mixture. Mix well with the rest of the ingredients. Either roll into balls 40g each and place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Cook for 20-25 minutes at 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas mark 6 or place in a loaf tin and cook for 35 minutes at 170C Fan/190C/375F/Gas Mark 5 or until completely cooked through.

Chef’s tip: The egg is optional but adding it in helps to make the mix less crumbly and easier to slice.

For more in this series…