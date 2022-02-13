2 Valentine’s cocktail recipes to keep your other half sweet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Treating your loved one on Valentine’s Day is top of the list.

And whether you are planning on staying in or going out, you really ought to begin the evening with a little bit of luxury by treating her or him to a delicious cocktail.

These two recipes are easy to make and will get your special evening off to the perfect start.

Zubrówka Rosé is a new and innovative pink spirit that recently hit the UK shelves in Sainsbury’s.

Infused with forest raspberries and cranberries, it is a refreshing drink to enjoy – ideal for those picture perfect moments this Valentine’s Day and best enjoyed in its signature serve Sparkling Cranberry Rose.

Sparkling cranberry rose

Makes 1

Ingredients

40ml Zubrówka Rose

120ml cranberry juice

Champagne

Cranberries and fresh thyme sprig to garnish

Method

Pour the Zubrówka Rose and cranberry juice into a champagne flute or tall glass. Top with champagne and garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of thyme to serve.

Copalli Cacao is the world’s first sustainably-crafted, cacao-infused rum, which is lovingly made in the heart of the Belizean rainforest – 100% organic and made from just four clean ingredients, it’s the perfect treat for chocolate lovers looking to put some spark into their Valentine’s Day.

Best enjoyed in indulgent chocolate cocktails, such as a hot rum chocolate.

Hot rum chocolate

Makes 1

Ingredients

30ml Copalli Cacao

Raw Cacao Powder

Single Cream

15ml vanilla extract syrup

Method

Mix 1/4 cup of cacao powder together with boiling hot water into a latte glass (fill water up to just over half of the glass) Next add the 5ml vanilla extract Then add the 30ml shot of Copalli Cacao, give it all a stir Top the rest of the glass up with single cream Dust cacao powder to garnish

