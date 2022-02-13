2 Valentine’s cocktail recipes to keep your other half sweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
2 Valentine’s cocktail recipes to keep your other half sweet

By Brian Stormont
February 13 2022, 6.00am
Hot rum chocolate.
Hot rum chocolate.

Treating your loved one on Valentine’s Day is top of the list.

And whether you are planning on staying in or going out, you really ought to begin the evening with a little bit of luxury by treating her or him to a delicious cocktail.

These two recipes are easy to make and will get your special evening off to the perfect start.

Zubrówka Rosé is a new and innovative pink spirit that recently hit the UK shelves in Sainsbury’s.

Infused with forest raspberries and cranberries, it is a refreshing drink to enjoy – ideal for those picture perfect moments this Valentine’s Day and best enjoyed in its signature serve Sparkling Cranberry Rose.

Sparkling cranberry rose

Makes 1

Ingredients

  • 40ml Zubrówka Rose
  • 120ml cranberry juice
  • Champagne
  • Cranberries and fresh thyme sprig to garnish

Method

  1. Pour the Zubrówka Rose and cranberry juice into a champagne flute or tall glass.
  2. Top with champagne and garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of thyme to serve.

Copalli Cacao is the world’s first sustainably-crafted, cacao-infused rum, which is lovingly made in the heart of the Belizean rainforest – 100% organic and made from just four clean ingredients, it’s the perfect treat for chocolate lovers looking to put some spark into their Valentine’s Day.

Best enjoyed in indulgent chocolate cocktails, such as a hot rum chocolate.

Hot rum chocolate

Makes 1

Ingredients

  • 30ml Copalli Cacao
  • Raw Cacao Powder
  • Single Cream
  • 15ml vanilla extract syrup

Method

  1. Mix 1/4 cup of cacao powder together with boiling hot water into a latte glass (fill water up to just over half of the glass)
  2. Next add the 5ml vanilla extract
  3. Then add the 30ml shot of Copalli Cacao, give it all a stir
  4. Top the rest of the glass up with single cream
  5. Dust cacao powder to garnish

