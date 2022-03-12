The 7 best restaurants in Dundee to visit this Mother’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, why not treat the special lady in your life to a lovely lunch or dinner at one of these Dundee restaurants?

Restaurants across the city are gearing up for their first Mother’s Day service since before the pandemic, so be sure to get your reservation secured well before March 27.

The food and drink team have rounded up seven restaurants in the city serving up tasty cuisine in relaxed and beautiful surroundings.

We hope you enjoy spending quality time with your loved ones over a meal this Mother’s Day.

Taypark House

Located on the city’s Perth Road, Taypark is a boutique hotel and restaurant that’s perfect for a treat.

The restaurant is situated in the original library and drawing room of the Category B listed former Scots Baronial mansion. It has uninterrupted views across the local botanical gardens and the River Tay.

Award-winning head chef Glenn Roach and his team pride themselves on serving delicious, local produces in their dishes.

Taypark House also set in beautiful grounds, so if the sun is shining, you can even take a stroll.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1LR

Bridgeview Station

Another restaurant offering stunning views of the Tay, Bridgeview Station is known for its relaxed atmosphere and good food.

Housed in a building based on the design of Dundee’s old Magdalen Green Station, it is close to the city’s iconic Tay Rail Bridge. It even has an authentic 1870s railway carriage outside.

This family-run establishment serves seasonal produce, offering dishes such as Peterhead cod fillet, served with Shetland mussels and sauce Maltaise and Black Isle flat iron steak, with wild garlic butter, rocket salad, and hand-cut roosters.

Address: Riverside Drive, Dundee DD2 1QU

The Tayberry

From the river to the seaside, The Tayberry is nestled close to Broughty Ferry beach.

The small team, run by chef proprietor, Adam Newth, offer impeccable service and food in beautiful surroundings.

Passionate about creating a contemporary Scottish dining experience to savour, Adam’s dishes are always a feast for the eyes as well as a joy to eat.

Address: 594 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2EA

Daisy Tasker

Located at Hotel Indigo in the city centre, Daisy Tasker is named after a young mill worker from Dundee.

The hotel is housed in a former textile mill which has been modernised while also celebrating the city’s industrial heritage.

With menus created by a team of young chefs, they feature the best of Scotland’s ingredients. Dishes include Arbroath Smokie risotto, mushroom and tarragon linguine and lavender panna cotta.

Address: 3 Lower Dens Mill, Constable Street Dundee DD4 6AD

Collinsons

A mainstay in Broughty Ferry since 2012, Collinsons is the place to go for quality dining in elegant surroundings.

Serving up seasonal produce for lunch and dinner, it’s the perfect spot for an intimate gathering for a special occasion.

Be tempted by dishes such as slow-cooked pork belly with spiced apple puree and Stornoway black pudding, pan-fried fillet of beef with caramelised shallot, gratin potatoes and a thyme and red wine sauce or dark chocolate fondant with honeycomb and pistachio ice cream.

Address: 122-124 Brown Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1EN

Jute Cafe Bar

Located on one of the lower floors of Dundee Contemporary Arts, Jute Cafe Bar has a laid-back vibe and good food to boot.

Serving throughout the day, it’s an ideal destination if you’re having a day out. You can even nip in to see the latest exhibition or catch a movie while you’re there.

Offerings include grilled seabass fillet with sugar bacon rib and tempura squid, Thai style fishcakes with sriracha mayo or lemon, and elderflower and coconut panna cotta with raspberry sorbet.

Address: Dundee Contemporary Arts, 152 Nethergate Dundee DD1 4DY

The Caird

Located in an elegant building on the city’s Perth Road, The Caird is spread across three levels with a restaurant, cocktail bar and basement speakeasy-style bar.

Shackleton’s Restaurant is named after the explorer and former lieutenant of the RRS Discovery, which is now a tourist attraction for the city.

The restaurant serves up all kinds of cuisines in tribute to Shackleton’s voyages.

The menu includes dishes such as Moroccan lamb cous cous, asparagus and pea ravioli and creme brulee. Afternoon tea is also on offer for a Mother’s Day treat.

Address: 172 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE